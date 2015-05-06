18 Reason to Swap Your Sneakers For Lace-Up Ballet Flats

StyleCaster
Sneakers will always have a place in our hearts, but after several season spent wearing chunky shoes, sporty styles, and footwear that’s anything but feminine, well, you can’t blame a woman for itching after something more girly.

Now, flat footwear is taking a turn—namely, lace-up ballet flats which are primed to takeover slip-on sneakers and pool slides this spring. The style’s a little more polished, perfect for work or weekend, and comes with a seal of approval from industry It-girls and fashion bloggers.

We first fell for the look on the Michael Kors Spring 2015 runway and continued to covet the ballet lace-ups when Tibi introduced a pair to its Pre-Fall 2015 offering. Predictably, high street stores were quick to follow, and Topshop, Anthropologie, and more brands have since made the trend a whole lot more affordable–which is good news for you, shopper.

Ahead we rounded up 18 lace-up ballet flats that will seriously make you want to kick off your sneakers this Spring–keep clicking to keep shopping.

Lillie Lace-Up Point, $138; at Boden

Aquazzura Belgravia Flat, $695; at Barneys New York

Kingdom Snake-Effect Ghillie Pointed Flats, $105; at Topshop

Jimmy Choo Black Leather Lyssa Lace-Up Ballet Flats, $571.50; at BlueFly

Shay Lace-Up Flats, $130; at Free People

The Gilligan Flat, $385; at Stuart Weitzman

Billy Ella Lace-Up Flats, $178; at Anthropologie

Kingdom Ghillie Pointed Flats, $105; at Topshop

Tomas Maier Laceup Denim Ballerinas, $515; at MyTheresa

Daniele Michetti Lace-Up Suede Point-Toe Flats, $695; at Net-a-Porter

Cut and Paced Flat in Black, $34.99; at ModCloth

Isabel Marant Leo Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats, $650; at Net-a-Porter

Melissa Lace-Up Ballet Flats, $78; at Shopbop

Kallie Runway Lace-Up Leather Flat, $550; at Michael Kors

Maelyn Cradle Flat, $98; at Free People

The Nora Lace-Up Flat, $84.99; at Madewell

Lyssa D'orsay Leather Lace-Up Skimmers, $855; at Lane Crawford

Handmade Ballet Slipper, $150; at Free People

