It’s Pretty Much Impossible to Go Wrong with Lace Bridesmaid Dresses

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Allison Kahler.

There are plenty of considerations to take into account when choosing a bridesmaid dress. Color, length, silhouette—but textile is rarely one of them. Few people base their entire bridal party’s aesthetic on a preconception of what fabric they’d like to use, but I’m here to make an argument in favor of doing so. Specifically, in favor of choosing lace bridesmaid dresses.

While some textiles feel season-specific—tulle and sparkles drip with winter glamour, satin feels like a strictly warm-weather affair—lace transcends these specific, calendar-based restrictions. It feels fit for spring’s fresh novelty, summer’s warmth, fall’s welcome chill and winter’s frigidity (assuming you adjust your palette and silhouette appropriately, that is). And lace’s versatility extends well beyond the boundaries of season; no fabric can skew more sexy—or more prim and proper—depending on how it’s rendered.

The fabric’s aesthetic flexibility make lace a seamless addition to any big day, regardless of what details you’ve already sorted out. And the best part? Lace bridesmaid dresses look just as good on wedding guests as they look on bridesmaids; your friends can easily re-wear the lace dresses you’ve selected for them to weddings for years to come. Versatile in terms of season, vibe and occasion—that’s a wedding win/win/win if you ask us.

Peplum Lace Pencil Dress, $47.50 at ASOS

Simultaneously polite and sexy—and absolutely perfect for spring.

PrettyLittleThing Lace Plunge Swing Dress, $22.50 at ASOS

This cute mini has elevated the doily to full-on fashion status.

Needle & Thread Layered Mini Dress, $205.50 at ASOS

Genuinely obsessed with anything and everything Needle & Thread does—this ruffled dress is no exception.

Little Mistress Lace Dress, $47 at ASOS

Classic without skewing too simple—and rendered in a stunning palette for anyone’s big day.

Lace Long-Sleeve Midi Pencil Dress, $119 at ASOS

Perfect for bridesmaids—and anyone with a semiformal occasion on their calendar.

Taliah Lace Midi Dress, $68 at Lulus

A vibrant shade of pink practically begging to injecting a little fun into a summer wedding.

Liquorish Lace Midi Dress, $64 at ASOS

Flapper dress meets bridesmaid dress—a combination that maybe shouldn’t work, but that absolutely does.

Vera Moda Cami Mini Dress, $29.50 at ASOS

By far the cutest dress to make our list—and in such an underrated color.

Chi Chi London Lace Bandeau Dress, $42 at ASOS

Impossible to go wrong with such a stunning color and classic silhouette.

Sherbert Lace Midi Dress, $188 at Anthropologie

The perfect go-to midi for bridesmaids and wedding guests, alike.

Missguided Lace Layered Mini Dress, $22 at ASOS

The easiest way to inject a little subtle, statement-making style into your wedding? Embrace punchy yellows.

Jessa Lace Mini Dress, $250 at Free People

Whoever said minis weren’t appropriate for bridesmaids had clearly never encountered this little number.

True Decadence Lace Skater Dress, $76 at ASOS

Because nothing says “bridesmaid dress” like lace rendered in a warm, light pink.

Sass and the City Lace Tiered Flounce Dress, $42 at Lulus

Black bridesmaid dresses are very much on the table—especially when they look like this.

Linear Lace Pencil Midi Dress, $41 at ASOS

We’ve said it once, and we’ll say it again: Gray bridesmaid dresses are seriously underrated and seriously fairytale-worthy.

Carlina Crochet Lace Mini Dress, $54 at Lulus

Shades of marigold yellow and crochet fabrics both promise to be huge in 2019, so this lace bridesmaid dress is pretty much the trendiest piece around.

Long-Sleeve Prom Dress, $135 at ASOS

Universally flattering, and so, so classic.

Daydream Bodycon Slip, $69.95 at Free People

Worth re-wearing to future weddings—and honestly, parties.

Lace Prom Mini Dress, $36 at ASOS

Just a perfectly adorable, perfectly classic dress to add to your repertoire.

Paper Dolls Bardot Lace Pencil Dress, $49 at ASOS

Off-the-shoulder pencil dresses are always a good idea.

Aijek Mini Lace Shift Dress, $111 at ASOS

Dress up with minimalist gold and silver pieces, or chic up with maximalist, statement jewelry.

Vila Lace Midi Dress, $103 at ASOS

A midi sure to complement any stunning white gown that walks down the aisle.

C by Cubic Fishtail Maxi Dress, $25.50 at ASOS

Not your average off-the-shoulder maxi.

Chi Chi London High-Neck Lace Pencil Dress, $128 at ASOS

Basically designed for bridesmaid-wear.

Lace Smock Drop-Waist Dress, $36 at ASOS

A cute and out-of-the-box choice for a cute and out-of-the-box bridal party.

Jarlo Frill Cutwork Off-Shoulder Midi Dress, $144 at ASOS

Can imagine no better setting for this than a wedding.

Lace Smock Drop-Waist Dress, $54 at ASOS

Drop-waist smock dresses are feel distinctly fashion-forward—while still being classic enough for any wedding.

Parisian High-Neck Lace Dress, $21 at ASOS

A bridesmaid dress that doubles as a hot AF look for date night.

Premium Lace Skater Mini Dress, $44 at ASOS

Hard to argue with a long-sleeve, cinched-waist dress—especially one in such a fun shade of blue.

Flutter-Sleeve Maxi Dress, $119 at ASOS

Because floor-length lace gowns are totally on the table, too.

Love Poem Lace Dress, $64 at Lulus

Equal parts cute and re-wearable—what’s not to love?

Bardot Tara Lace Dress, $73 at Revolve

This adorable little number looks like it was designed with bridal parties in mind.

Girl in Mind Lace Midi Dress, $45 at ASOS

High neck, long skirt, can’t lose.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

