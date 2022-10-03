Lace From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Still Has Drama With Her Ex From Her 1st ‘BiP’ Season

Scroll To See More Images

Third time’s the charm? As an OG of Bachelor Nation, Lace from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 has found love on BiP before. But where is she now and who did she end up with her second time around?

Lace Morris is one of more than 40 contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. She was originally a contestant on The Bachelor season 20 with Ben Higgins, where she self-eliminated in week three in 17th place. Lace was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, where she got engaged to Grant Kemp, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first Bachelor. The show has since aired for 26 seasons and produced several spinoffs including The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and The Bachelor Winter Games. Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 as a reality TV dating show featuring previous contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The show starts with an uneven number of women and men from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Each week, there’s a rose ceremony where either the men or women give roses to the contestants they feel the strongest connection to. The contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home.

The next week, the roles are reversed, and the gender that didn’t give out roses the previous week now has the job of choosing who to give a rose to and who to send home. Each week, more contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are also join the show to create an uneven number between the women and men and force the contestants already there to either couple up with someone new or stay in their current relationship. Contestants are also given date cards at random to choose contestants they want to spend alone time with. Many new contestants join the show with a date card.

At the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship.

But back to Lace Morris from Bachelor in Paradise season 8. So who is Lace from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and who did she end up with? Read on for what we know about Lace from Bachelor in Paradise and where she is now. (For Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers, click here.)

Who is Lace from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Who is Lace Morris from Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Lace is a 32-year-old from Denver, Colorado. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 20 with Ben Higgins, where she self-eliminated in week three in 17th place. Lace quit the season after she saw Ben and contestant Becca Tilley kissing, which made her realize the show wasn’t for her at the time. “I think I’ve been making a lot of progress on myself … I’m really proud of it,” she told host Chris Harrison after she quit. Lace was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 3, where she got engaged to Grant Kemp, a contestant from The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher, but the two split in November 2016. Grant called his relationship with Lace “volatile” in an interview with Us Weekly in 2017. “I don’t talk to Lace ever,” he said. “Recently, I’ve seen that [Lace is] doing some things to try to get my attention. She’s been hanging out with my ex Jen — the one who blew me up in the tabloids — and posting on Instagram. I don’t play those Instagram caption games. I’m an adult.” He continued, “I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship. I definitely still hope for the best for her.” Lace also shaded Grant in an interview with Us Weekly in 2017. “Grant seemed to move on a little bit quicker than I expected him to after our breakup, so I was a little shocked by that,” she said.

Grant claimed in an interview with Us Weekly in 2021 that he was asked to be a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 7. “They actually asked me to go on Bachelor in Paradise again a couple of weeks ago, and I said ’no,’” he said at the time. He also revealed in the interview that he and Lace hadn’t spoken since their breakup in 2016. “After she left [my place] to move back to Colorado … there was no communication at all,” he said. “I didn’t have any ill feelings towards her. It just wasn’t gonna work.” He added, “[Bachelor in Paradise is] a chapter in my life that I think is kind of closed because I do music now. And that’s my main focus,” he said.

What is Lace’s job from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

What is Lace’s job from Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Lace listed her job on The Bachelor season 20 as a “Real Estate Agent.” According to her Linkedin, Lace has worked as a Licensed Realtor with Compass since 2017. Before that, she was a Social Media Marketing Specialist at CEG Talent. She graduated from the Metropolitan State University of Denver in Hospitality and Communication in 2011. She also earned her property and casualty license and real estate license from Kaplan University in 2014.

SPOILER: Who does Lace end up with on Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

SPOILER: Who does Lace end up with on Bachelor in Paradise season 8? Lace didn’t end up with anyone on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, according to Reality Steve.

Lace was involved in a love triangle with Rodney Matthews, a contestant fromThe Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, and Eliza Isichei, a contestant from The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, according to Reality Steve. Rodney took Lace on a date when he arrived on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, which led Lace to give him her rose at the second Rose Ceremony. Rodney later broke up with Lace to date Eliza, who arrived as part of the “Casa Amor” twist, according to Reality Steve. The twist occurred after the second Rose Ceremony and is similar to “Casa Amor” on Love Island. In Love Island, “Casa Amor” is a twist that occurs in the middle of the season, where the original group of men and the women are separated into two villas—the original villa and Casa Amor—where they date a new group of men and women and must decide if they want to stay with their original partners or couple up with someone new.

On Bachelor in Paradise season 8, the men stayed on the original beach in Mexico (where they dated five new Bachelor alums) while the women moved to a new beach (where they dated five new Bachelorette alums), according to Reality Steve, who reported that the twist lasted for one day. At the third Rose Ceremony, the original Bachelor in Paradise contestants decided if they wanted to stay with their original partners or couple up with someone new. Eliza was one of five women who came in as part of the twist, along with Sarah Hamrick (The Bachelor season 26, Clayton Echard), Kate Gallivan (The Bachelor season 26, Clayton Echard), Jessenia Cruz (The Bachelor season 25, Matt James & Bachelor in Paradise season 7) and Florence Moerenhout (Bachelor in Paradise Australia season 1 & 2).

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2022 filmed?

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2022 filmed? Since season 2, Bachelor in Paradise has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (Season 1 was filmed at the Casa Palapa resort in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.) According to the hotel’s website, Playa Escondida is a secluded, beachfront resort surrounded by hills, a 350-foot coastline and covered with jungle. The resort is located 40 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit, known as Riviera Nayarit, and is one mile from the town of Sayulita.

The resort offers horseback riding on the beach, yoga, surfing lessons, paddle boarding, whale and dolphin watching, hiking and bike trails, and golf. The hotel also has a spa that offers hot stone therapy, deep tissue massages, four hand massages and facials. The resort also has its own restaurant, which serves dishes like shrimp omelettes (served with local mountain coffee), enchiladas de pollo, mar y tierra (fresh baked lobster with a Sonoran beef filet), coquilles de jaques (giant seared scallops served on half shells with a buerre blanc saffron sauce), scampi (made with giant Mazatlan shrimp and a paprika butter), as well as vegan and vegetarian specialties.

The private beach includes complimentary boogie boards, hidden coves and a thatched beach bar (the same one Wells Adams bartends at on Bachelor in Paradise) that serves tropical fruit cocktails, smoothies and ice-cold beers. The resort also includes several pools, including an infinity edge pool and waterfalls, as well as multiple hillside jacuzzis. Guests can also practice yoga on the yoga platform, which is shaded by a thatched roof and is made of natural stone.

The rooms at the Playa Escondita Resort range from $150 per night to $600 per night, so they’re not cheap. Each room comes with either one or two beds, and can fit one to four people. Prospective guests can also search for rooms that include a jacuzzi, A/C, gold cart or kitchen. Visit playa-escondida.com to book your stay at the Playa Escondida Resort.

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 host?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 host? The Bachelor in Paradise season 8 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America, and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael, the winner of Matt James’ season, faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra. During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 bartender?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise bartender? The Bachelor in Paradise season 8 bartender is Wells Adams, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher and Bachelor in Paradise season 3. Wells has been the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise since season 4. Wells was also a guest host for Bachelor in Paradise in season 7 after ABC fired Chris Harrison as the host of the Bachelor franchise following his controversial comments about The Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 featured several celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. “I’m not really qualified to be a bartender, and like, I’m okay at that and I’m not qualified to give people advice, I’m not a therapist, but I was a radio host for 15 years, so it was the only thing I was qualified to go do,” Wells told ABC 7 Chicago in 2021. He continued, “If I’m being honest, I was kind of [hosting] that the entire season. Let’s be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things and then I’d be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony. I was glad I finally got my shot in there!”

In August 2022, Wells married actress Sarah Hyland after five years of dating. They got engaged in July 2019 and were set to marry on August 8, 2020, but had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, Sarah revealed that she met Wells on Twitter. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Sarah said. “I was following him. We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’” She continued, “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.” After some messages back and forth, Wells asked Sarah on a date. “‘Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.’” he messaged. Sarah continued, “I love tacos. He loves tacos so that was his thing. Like, ‘I love tacos, let’s see if she loves tacos.’ We both love tacos! We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, that’s our thing.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020, Sarah revealed when she knew Wells was The One. Sarah explained that, a few days after she and Wells had the first real date at an Emmys party in 2017, she underwent her second kidney transplant. Wells flew from Nashville to Los Angeles to see Sarah on the weekends of her recovery process, where he also met her parents. A month into their relationship, they told each other they were falling in love. “I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend,” she said. “I’m impatient.” She continued, “We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so fucking true. At least it was for me.”

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023?

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023 after Bachelor in Paradise season 8 ends? The season 27 Bachelor is Zach Shallcross, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Zach was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. He was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022. The Bachelor season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.

“As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted in September 2022 before Zach’s announcement. Reality Steve also wrote in a blog post before his confirmation about how Zach was the only contestant from The Bachelorette season 19 that he could see being the season 27 Bachelor after another frontrunner turned the role down. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. Variety also reported in September 2022 that Zach was ABC’s top choice to become the next Bachelor, with two sources confirming the news. Zach will be announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20, 2022. Reality Steve also tweeted a video at the time of Zach filming his introduction for The Bachelor. “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin,” he tweeted. Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Zach was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor. “He’s been a frontrunner for a while,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no denying that the audience loves him.”

Reality Steve reported in September 2022 that filming for The Bachelor season 27 started on September 26, 2022, with some of Zach’s contestants already in Los Angeles. He confirmed that two women on Zach’s season are: Davia Bunch, a 26-year-old digital marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina, and Cat Wong, a 27-year-old model from New York, New York. Davia graduated the University of South Carolina and was the Miss South Carolina in 2018 in the Miss America pageant. She competed with Cat. Davia’s mother died in 2013 of leukemia when she was in high school and her father remarried that year. According to Reality Steve, she then moved to Russia on a dance scholarship, where she struggled with an eating disorder, before coming back to the United States, entering pageants and winning the title of Miss South Carolina. Cat also attended the University of South Carolina at the same time as Davia and competed against her for the title of Miss South Carolina in 2018.

But back to The Bachelor. So…who is season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross? Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, but lives in Austin, Texas. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Winey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in third place. His Instagram handle is @zachshall.

According to his bio on ABC’s website, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football. Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Zach listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin, Zach works as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’s worked for three years. He was promoted to his current position September 2021 and has also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He’s also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years.

“My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” Zach’s Linkedin bio reads.

Before Zach was confirmed as the season 27 Bachelor, Reality Steve reported on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo. “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

WARNING: SPOILER. Other season 19 Bachelorette contestants not in the running to be the Bachelor 2023 were: Tyler Norris (who ended up with season 25 Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and Johnny DePhilippo (who got engaged to season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise season 8). Erich Schwer, who got engaged to Gabby in The Bachelorette season 19 finale, and Tino Franco, who got engaged to Rachel, also weren’t in the running to be the Bachelor 2023. Reality Steve also didn’t believe that Logan Palmer, Ethan Kang, Spencer Swies, Aven Jones or Jason Alabaster from The Bachelorette season 19 would be the next Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the one contestant from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season he did believe had a chance was Zach. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach. I don’t see it being Aven. I don’t see it being Logan. I don’t see it being Ethan. I don’t see it being Spencer. I don’t see it being Jason,” Reality Steve said.

Other Bachelor Nation alums who weren’t in the running to be the next Bachelor were The Bachelorette season 17 contestant Michael Allio (who ended up with season 21 Bachelor contestant Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and The Bachelorette season 18 contestant Brandon Jones (who ended up with season 26 Bachelor contestant Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.)

While Nate wasn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.”

Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that her choices for the next Bachelor were Nate and Tyler. “From Gabby’s side I would say Nate, [he’s] incredible, and from my side, maybe Tyler. Who knows?” Rachel said. “They really couldn’t go wrong.” Mario Vassall, another contestant from The Bachelorette season 19, agreed with Rachel’s picks. “Nate, his name comes to mind… Nate is a fun, standup guy,” he said. “… I’m a big fan of Tyler Norris. We saw his breakup with Rachel. That was tough to watch. [I’m a] big fan of him, his character. He wears his heart of his sleeve. I wouldn’t be mad if he took that position.” Mario also confirmed that he was open to becoming the next Bachelor in an interview with E! News. “I would say that I am open to the conversation,” he said.”Ad we’d go from there.”

Tyler, for his part, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he wasn’t interested in becoming the season 27 Bachelor but would root for Nate if he became the next lead. “I couldn’t even imagine dating two women at the same time, let alone 30-something women, but then again, you can’t take anything out of the card,” he said. “My man, Nate, he’s the sweetest, most genuine guy. I would love to see him. He brings flair too… My man would do a great job.” Tyler also told E! News about his concerns over becoming the next Bachelor. “I would definitely say that it’s very hard to navigate,” Tyler said. “With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day. [But] if it gets me a stop closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it.”

Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Mario, however, was against the idea and told Entertainment Tonight that ABC should “absolutely not” have two Bachelors. Tyler also agreed with him. “I think watching back the two Bachelorette thing was a lot,” Tyler said. “Having two Bachelors would be the same thing. I think they should stick to one.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu. Here’s how to watch it for free.

For more about The Bachelor franchise, read Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace’s book, How to Win The Bachelor: The Secret to Finding Love and Fame on America’s Favorite Reality Show. Written by the hosts of the top-rated “Game of Roses” podcast, How to Win The Bachelor “uncover the ins and outs of the phenomenon that has become Bachelor Nation,” as well as dives into the strategies used by dozens of contestants to have the best limo exit on Night One, score the coveted First Impression Rose and avoid being labeled as a villain. The book, which is described as the “ultimate must-read” for any Bachelor Nation member, also gives a deeper look into the steps and approaches used by contestants to stick around each week and, eventually, make it to the Final Rose Ceremony.

