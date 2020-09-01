These Labor Day Sex Toy Sales Will Make Your Long Weekend Much More Exciting

If you’re looking for a little more bang for your buck this long weekend, allow us to introduce you to all the Labor Day sex toy sales ready to rock your world. Many toys—especially luxurious ones—can cost upwards of $250, but with these sales, you’ll be able to snag a few no matter your budget. From powerful clitoral stimulators to classic rabbit vibrators, you can snag so many sex toys at incredible prices. All the Labor Day sex toy deals are here make sure everyone has a new toy (or two) in their possession this weekend. Prepare to stay inside for the entire long weekend.

Seriously, if there was ever a time to add a few new toys to your cart, now would be it. All your favorite sex toy brands are blessing everyone with some can’t-miss deals on toys, essentials (like often-needed but rarely-talked-about lube), bondage gear and even lingerie. In other words, retailers like Ella Paradis, LELO, Lovehoney and more have everything you could ever need for a sexy night in—at a fraction of the cost. We’re not saying that saving cash is kinky, but it’s definitely making spending time with these sexy treats very tempting.

While there are so many great toys available from these Labor Day sales, we went ahead and rounded up a few must-haves. Whether you’re looking for a new go-to vibrator or just want to test out a few toys to see what you like, these deals are the perfect excuse to grab something new and spend all weekend trying it out.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Ella Paradis

Let’s start with this incredible Ella Paradis sex toy sale. Now through September 3, you can score up to 60% all your fravorite toys with the code BEACHY. We recommend snagging the Le Wand vibrating massager while it’s on major discount. At nearly $100 off the original price, this vibrator—which has 10 powerful speeds and 20 (!) vibration patterns—is a must-splurge.

2. LELO

For a limited time, sex toy brand LELO is blessing us all with up to 50% off some of their best selling products. The popular SONA 2, INA Wave and the TIANI 3 remote-controlled massager (!) are all on sale, so don’t be afraid to treat yourself to a little something. LELO is more of a luxurious brand, so if you’re typically on a budget, now would be the time to test their toys out.

3. MysteryVibe

With code RELAX20, you can score 20% off site-wide during the MysteryVibe Big Summer Sale. With everything from the Poco bullet vibrator (perfect for travel!) to the Tenuto wearable vibrator, you can save so much cash on some amazing products. Once you stock up on all these MysteryVibe goodies, you won’t want to leave your house for days—at least.

4. GoLove

Right now, CBD lube brand GoLove is giving away 200 bottles of their water-based CBD lube for free—just pay $5 shipping and use the code SEXUALHEALTH. If you aren’t able to snag one of the free bottles, though, you can still get 20% off your purchase through all of September with the same code. Snag a bottle of the CBD lube and stock up on a few sex toys—like the Womanizer Premium—while you’re at it.

5. Lovehoney

From August 31 through September 14, score up to 70% off at the Lovehoney Labor Day sale. You’ll find everything from best-selling sex toys (like the Hot Stuff Warming G-Spot Rechargeable Rabbit Vibrator) to sexy lingerie and bondage essentials all at incredible prices. There’s never been a better time to treat yourself than right now.

6. Unbound

When you spend $50 or more right now (and for a limited time), you can get 20% off some great sex toys from Unbound. There’s no code needed, so go ahead and add picks like the Ollie wand vibrator, Puff suction vibrator and Palma vibrator ring to your cart for a surefire good time this Labor Day weekend.

7. Pinkcherry

Pinkcherry’s Labor Day sale is good to pass up, folks. For a limited time, you can score up to 80% (!!) on sale sex toys. We’re talking classic g-spot vibrator, ecstasy balls, plugs, rings and more—basically anything you (or your partner) might desire. Just make sure you use the code FIFTY when you check out.

8. Liberator

Use the code MAKELOVE to score 25% off sex toys (and 20% off site-wide) during Liberator’s Labor Day sale. Whether you’re in the market for a We-Vibe Couple’s Vibrator or a LELO Oral Sex Simulator, you should definitely peruse this sale for some seriously great deals. See you when the batteries run out!