The Best Labor Day Deals To Shop For Major Fashion Discounts

While you sit back and sip a cocktail or host a small outdoor gathering this Labor Day weekend, take a few moments to peruse all the amazing deals from some of your favorite clothing, accessories and shoe brands (and maybe even a few that could become your new favorites!). The 2020 Labor Day Sales are serious must-shops—and we’re so, so ready to fill our wardrobes with all of the best pieces brands have to offer right now. Though we haven’t been able to dress up and go out as much as we might like this year, these deals are too good not to peruse. Even if it means getting dressed for mirror selfies, we’re shopping these sales, folks.

Other than getting to spend time with friends and family—and grilling some delicious treats—the best part about the end-of-summer holiday is all the sales we get to shop. Depending on the brand, Labor Day weekend can include discounts that rival Black Friday or Cyber Monday! So for those of us who have yet to fill out our summer wardrobes with pieces worthy of our Instagram feeds, these deals are perfect. We can all stock up on essentials, statement pieces and all the accessories—to wear now and into fall—our hearts desire while still (probably) staying within our budgets.

Whether you’re in need of a new dress that will transition you effortlessly from summer to fall or have been itching to snag some cute booties to pair with your favorite pair of vintage denim, you’ll find it all in these 2020 Labor Day sales. To help you keep track of all those sale emails likely hitting your inbox right about now (So! Many!), we compiled all the best Labor Day weekend sales worth shopping below—and will continue to update this list as more incredible deals appear. There are so many good options, so choose wisely. Before you know it, you’ll have a full closet and impeccable wardrobe at your disposal.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Macy’s

Macy’s Labor Day sale this year is one of the retailer’s best yet. From August 31 through September 7, you can score 40% off Levi’s jeans, 25% off I.N.C. and JM Collection, 30% off coats—and so much more. You can easily get your fall wardrobe set with these amazing deals.

DSW

With an extra 20% off all clearance boots (with code BOOTINGUP), there’s no reason not to shop the DSW Labor Day sale. Now, getting ready for autumn is so easy. Whether you need a pair of trendy heeled booties or some seriously cool OTK boots, you’ll definitely find it in this sale.

Zales

From September 4 through September 7, snag yourself something sparkly from Zales’ Labor Day sale. All engagement and wedding rings are 20-40% off now, folks! Have your eye on something for yourself or a special someone? Now is the time to add it to cart.

Old Navy

From August 25 through September 3, we’re all blessed with up to 50% off of everything on Old Navy’s site. Then, from September 4 through September 7, you can get up to 60% off (!!) site-wide. Styles start at just $15 for activewear, all jeans from $15 and all sweatshirts and hoodies from $20. Now is definitely the time to stock up on a new late-summer wardrobe that will take you right into fall.

Glasses USA

Alright, folks, the Glasses USA Labor Day sale is a big deal. Through September 12, you can score 65% off all in-house glasses and sunglasses frames plus free shipping. Just use the code LABOR65 when you check out. In addition, all premium frames are 25% off when you use the code LABORDES25. Suddenly I’m itching for 10 new pairs of glasses.

Minnetonka

As good as a sale might be, it’s nothing without free shipping. So, from September 1 through September 30, get free shipping on any order $35 and up from the Minnetonka site. Just use code “Harvest,” and some new and cozy boots, slippers or moccasins will be on their way to you in no time.

ELOQUII

Trendy plus-size fashion abounds at Eloquii—and their Labor Day weekend sale is not to be missed. Between September 2 and September 6, you can score up to 60% off everything. You can score a few new dresses, some trendy fall-ready tops and casual jackets for a fraction of the price.

Urban Outfitters

Now through August 31, get some new BDG denim at 25% off the original prices—all thanks to the Urban Outfitters Labor Day sale. There’s no promo code needed, so go ahead and pick out your favorite pair (or a few), and watch as the compliments roll in this fall.

Sterling Forever

With a mix of easy-to-wear jewelry pieces inspired by fashion runway trends, celebrity favorites and coveted high-end jewelry designers, you already know the Sterling Forever Labor Day sale is going ot be good. From September 4 through September 7, get 20% off your $75 purchase or 39% off your $150 purchase—just use code SHINE30.

Andre Assous

With absolutely no code needed, you can treat your feet so some new—and super cute—shoes from Andrés Assous’ Labor Day sale. From September 3 through September 9, select styles from the brand are 30-60% off, so go ahead and grab a few pairs of elevated sandals or gorgeous heels for the end of summer and into fall.

Olivela

Treat yourself to 25% off side-wide (!!) from Olivela’s Labor Day sale. You can score these major discounts through September 8—just use the code HURRY25. Olivela not only carries the most gorgeous transitional wardrobe pieces, but 20% of all proceeds go to charitable causes. Right now, they are partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, offering support to families impacted by school closures.

Keds

When you spend $50 at the Keds Labor Day sale, you score 20% off, folks! That means more slip-on sneakers, cute lace-ups and all the throwback sneaker vibes you could ever want between September 2 and September 7. BRB, buying myself a few pairs—and definitely sometime from the Keds x Kate Spade collection.

Mavi

If you’re in the market for some brand new denim, you can’t go wrong with the Mavi Labor Day sale this year. From September 1 through September 8 (a full week!), we’re all blessed with an extra 20% off all sale items. Fall wardrobe of our dreams—and these adorable destroyed hem jeans— here we come.

ZAXIE

From September 2 through September 7, ZAXIE’s Labor Day sale is the go-to place to score some seriously cute jewelry pieces and accessories. You’ll get 30% off the entire site—just make sure you use code LDW30 when you check out. You’ll find everything from gorgeous and fun earrings to pearl-adored headbands (and so, so much more).

Hobo

You can never have too many bags—and even if you don’t agree, once you see all the gorgeous purses from Hobo, you won’t be able to resist grabbing a few. From September 4 through September 7, use code LABORDAY to get 30% off all sale styles—including this gorgeous lemongrass crossbody bag. Now there’s something worth celebrating.

Pura Vida

Dress up your hands with a few new adorable bracelets and rings from Pura Vida this season. For Labor Day weekend, the brand is blessing us all with 25% off site-wide—and that includes face masks! Your accessories collection is about to get a major upgrade.

Intimissimi

In need of some new bras? If so, you definitely need to shop Intimissimi’s Labor Day sale. From September 3 through September 7, all bras on the site are $19. No, you didn’t mis-read that! You can score a brand new—and gorgeous—bra for under $20. Make some room in your underwear drawer, friends.

& Other Stories

For fans of & Other Stories, you’re going to flip over their Labor Day sale. From September 4 to September 7, take an additional 20% off all sale items—just use code EXTRA20. Soon, your closet with be filled with gorgeous mini dresses, button downs, jackets and more.