30 Amazing Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Labor Day is just about here (man, that went fast) and while most of us are probably planning to get in a few final beach days, others are scouting the incredible Labor Day sales going on (this is America, after all.)

Indeed, big sale weekends can be a danger to our wallets, but also amazing for our wardrobes—it’s the perfect time to start stocking up on fall trends, and on clearance summer items to save for next year.

Since everyone should spend the weekend actually shopping and not searching the web for the best deals, we’ve rounded up 30 amazing Labor Day sales happening all weekend!

American Apparel

Take an additional 30% off sale merchandise with code BIGDEAL. Ends September 1st.

American Eagle

25% off everything until September 1st with code 952367P1. Free shipping.

Anthropologie

Take an additional 20% off sale items. Discount reflected at checkout (no code needed). Limited time only.

Aritzia

Free standard shipping on any purchase within the USA until September 1st.

ASOS

Up to 75% off sale plus an extra 10% off. Enter HAVE10 at checkout. Ends September 1st. One order per customer.

Barney’s Warehouse

Extra 30% off clearance styles. 20% off women’s bags, shoes, and accessories.

BCBGMAXAZRIA

Extra 20% off all markdowns in store and online.

Bloomingdales

The Big Brown Bag Sale. Take 20-60% off select merchandise until September 1st in-store and online.

C Wonder

Take an additional 50% off sale items, 30% off full price items, plus free shipping on orders $100+.

Club Monaco

Extra 50% off clearance. Extra 40% off sale styles. Use code HEYFALL.

Diane von Furstenberg

Enjoy 30% off sale styles, online and in-store. Valid until September 1.

Farfetch

Tons of new sale items added. Ending soon.

Forever 21

Buy one, get one free on all clearance styles with the code BOGOFREE until September 1st.

Front Row Shop

Up to 50% off tops, dresses and pants. Discount applied.

H&M

Labor Day deals from $4.95 and up.

Intermix

Take an extra 40% off all sale styles. Savings applied at checkout.

J. Crew

Take an extra 40% off final sale styles with code WEEKEND. Free shipping on orders $100+.

Kate Spade Saturday

Take an extra 25% off sale items with the code WHYNOT.

LOFT

50% off new fall styles. Extra 50% off sale styles.

Lord & Taylor

Get 20% OFF regular & sale items and 25% OFF clearance items + 10% OFF when you use your Lord & Taylor credit card. Use promo code: LABORDAY at checkout now through September 2nd.



Madewell

20% off select dresses and boots. Extra 40% off sale styles with code YESYES. Free shipping on all orders.



NastyGal

New sale styles added up to 60% off until September 1st.

Net-a-Porter

Free next day shipping for limited time only.

Of a Kind

35% off select fine jewelry with code AFINEFRENZY. Ends September 2nd.

Opening Ceremony

Free ground shipping on orders over $100.

The Outnet

Enter FALLFREESHIP at checkout for free shipping on orders over $250.

Revolve Clothing

Over 2,100 new styles added up to 70% off.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Use code FREESHIP for free shipping on any U.S. order.

Saks Off Fifth

Take an extra 40% off your entire order with code LABORDAY.

Sole Society

Summer blowout. Sale items up to 70% off. Price as marked. Free shipping.