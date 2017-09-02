40 Pieces to Buy From This Year’s Epic Labor Day Sales

The best part about another summer long weekend—other than that extra day off, obviously—is the promise of Labor Day sales at all of our favorite retailers. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of jeans, a roomy tote for work, or those hoop earrings you’ve been stalking on Instagram, now’s an ideal time to score them at a discount. And with a new season approaching, it’s understandable if the urge to refresh your closet is stronger than usual (especially if your days of back-to-school shopping are behind you).
One thing you don’t want to do is spend your entire three-day weekend scouring the web to see what’s on sale, though—so we’ve gone ahead and done it for you. In the gallery below, we’ve rounded up pieces you can wear through the final days of summer and on to fall and even winter (with a little strategic layering, that is). Click through to see the best deals to shop now through next week.
Lounge Loafer, $316 (was $395); at Dear Frances
Use code LABORDAY20 for 20% off until 9/4.
Utility Jumpsuit, $58.80 (was $98); at Abercrombie & Fitch
Save 40% off the entire store, plus get all jeans for $39 through 9/4.
Kyyote Black Crescent Quill Earrings, $52 (was $88); at Of a Kind
Get deep discounts at the brand's online sample sale through 9/6.
3/4 Two-Tone Warmup Legging, $59.50 (was $85); at Outdoor Voices
Use code OVArchive for 30% off at checkout.
Moto Jacket, $66.95 (was $179); at Rachel Rachel Roy
Take an extra 30% off sale items until 9/3.
Silk Marina Pajama Shirt, $230.40 (was $288); at Sleepy Jones
Use code ESCAPE for 20% off all orders until 9/4.
The Elle Top $61.60 (was $88), and Bottom $61.60 (was $88); at Solid & Striped
Take 30% off select styles with code LDW30 until 9/4.
Nori Dress, $65 (was $218); at Reformation
Select styles up to 70% off.
Muka Mule, $76 (was $190); at Schutz
Take 50-70% off select styles.
Boxy Denim Jacket, $100 (was $125); at COS
Take 20% off through 9/4.
Long Sleeveless Dress, $100 (was $125); at COS
Take 20% off through 9/4.
Tom Ford Nina Sunglasses, $153 (was $425); at OAK
Use code SWIMSUN40 for 40% off swimwear and sunglasses through 9/4.
Nenna Platform Bootie, $89.96 (was $119.95); at Chinese Laundry
Spend over $75 to get 20% off, spend over $100 to get 25% off, and spend $150 to get 30% off with code LBRDAY through 9/4.
Tie-Strap Dress in Polka Dot, $53.99 (was $89.99); at J.Crew
Use code HELLOSALE to take an extra 40% off sale.
MM6 Maison Margiela Mesh Triangle Tote, $195; at The Dreslyn
Use code WHITE for 20% off through 9/4.
Scarf with Forget-Me-Not Print, $54 (was $225); at The Kooples
Take an extra 20% off sale through 9/4.
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Palma Low Sandal, $366 (was $420); at Garmentory
Take up to 70% off select pieces through 9/4.
Satin Stripe Chinos, $44.80 (was $69.95); at Gap
Take up to 50% off select items, plus get an extra 20% off your purchase until 9/2 with code GETMORE.
Oversized Wool Coat, $192.50 (was $275); at Genuine People
Use code LABORDAY18 to take 30% off 9/4 through 9/6.
Michel Studio Solid Taylor Legging with Pleather, $8.99 (was $69); at Addition Elle
Get up to 50% off select items, plus an additional 10% off.
Hester Dress, $122.50 (was $175); at Staud
Take 30% off all clothing.
Metropolis Zoe Crossbody Toni Onyx, $348.60 (was $498); at Furla
Take 20% off purchases of $300 and up, 25% off purchases of $400 and up, and 30% off purchases of $500 and up until 9/4.
The Jaxon Shacket, $16 (was $39.95); at Cotton On
Take 20% off sale items through 9/3, then 30% off all full-priced items 9/4-9/5.
The Charlie, $62.65 (was $179); at Joe's Jeans
Use code LD30 to take an additional 30% sale and select styles.
Norton, $123 (was $205); at Matisse
Take 40% off select styles through 9/4.
Pinstripe Crop Top with Bow, $26.00 (was $62.90); at Eloquii
Deep discounts on select items until 9/4.
Linen Lounge Pant, $81 (was $108); at M/F People
Use code MFLABOR25 to take 25% off sitewide through 9/4.
Blouse 1291, $61.20 (was $68); at Oak + Fort
Take up to 70% off select items.
Erica Dress, $111.20 (was $139); at Petite Studio
Save 20% sitewide with the code TAKE20 until 9/4.
Long Sleeve Breton, $33.60 (was $42); at Boden
Take 20% off through 9/5.
Marc Jacobs Alyssa Leather Mary Jane Ballerina Flats, $206.50 (was $295); at Lord & Taylor
Take 20% off regular and sale items and 25% off select women's clearance items in-store and online with code LABORDAY through 9/5.
Tie-Shoulder V-Neck Dress, $220.50 (was $450); at Milly
Use code LABORDAY17 to take an extra 30% off sale pieces.
Amble Crossbody, $102.40 (was $128); at HOBO
Use code WEEKEND for 20% off through 9/4.
Twist Jumpsuit, $170.62 (was $325); at 3x1
Take 25% off with code LDW25 until 9/4
Geo 1 Sunglasses, $325 (was $350); at Smoke x Mirrors
Take $25 off one pair or $50 off two or more pairs with the code Laborday25.
Le Mini Frayed Waist Skirt, $107.24 (was $205); at Frame
Take 25% off all sale through 9/5 with the code SHOP25.
Justine Clenquet x OC Eva Hoop Earrings, $105 (was $150); at Opening Ceremony
Get up to 80% off select items.
East Bound Legging, $77.95 (was $110); at Beyond Yoga
Select items up to 70% off until 9/4.
Zodiac Triangle Bra, $91.70 (was $131); at For Love & Lemons
Take 30% off all items except new arrivals through 9/4.
Kendall One-Shoulder Poplin Mini Dress, $156 (was $325); at Rachel Zoe Collection
Use code LABORDAY20 through 9/4 and take an extra 20% off sale.