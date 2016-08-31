50 Epic Labor Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Ah, holiday weekend: two of our favorite words in the English language. Combine this with one of our other all-time favorites—sale—and you’ve got our full attention.

With the last long weekend of the season just days away, we’re looking forward to Labor Day sales to sweeten the end of summer. Whether you’re hunting down deeply discounted basics, tracking down beauty buys on a budget, or stocking up for next year when swimsuit season rolls around again, you should find something in the list below to tempt you into spending at least part of your holiday browsing your favorite e-commerce stores.

And, if you happen to be in New York City, you’ll want to block off an afternoon or so, because the legendary Barneys Warehouse Sale is coming back after a year-long hiatus with a blowout sale in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, from August 31 through September 14. According to the retailer, it’s the last such brick-and-mortar event they plan to hold, and discounts will reach 75 percent off. For details on hours and location, visit the Barneys website—and let us know if you get any particularly killer scores, K?

Ahead, shop the best Labor Day sales in fashion, beauty, and beyond this weekend.

Alternative Apparel

Take 30 percent off when you spend $100 or more through September 6 with code LABOR30.

BLANKNYC

Take 20 percent off denim, tees, and some seriously good faux-leather jackets from August 29 through September 5 with code BLANK20 at checkout.

Burton

Heading back to school (or planning a camping trip)? From now through September 5, take 20 percent off select backpacks.

The Cambridge Satchel Company

Get in on the personalization trend with free embossing on all bags and accessories from September 2 through 5.

Colbert MD

From September 1 through 5, get a complimentary Balance Purifying Cleanser ($60 value) with purchases over $250, and complimentary box of 5 illumino Anti-Aging Brightening Masks ($110 value) with purchases over $500.

Bernardo

Take 20 percent off site-wide September 1 to 6 with code CELEBRATE.

Call It Spring

While it’s still warm out, take an extra 30 percent off on all sandals (clearance excluded).

Dagne Dover

Take up to 45 percent off seasonal styles, plus an additional 20 percent off on Cork and Vermillion bags with the code EXTRA20.

DL1961

From August 26 through September 13, save 50 percent on the denim brand’s 2016 collection, and get 70 percent off everything else.

Dr. Scholl’s

Take $10 off any purchase of $50 or more with code DRSLABOR from September 2 to 6. Plus, sign up for the mailing list and get free shipping.

Draper James

Get the Reese Witherspoon look on the cheap with an extra 30 percent off all sale items from September 1 through 5 with code EXTRA30.

The Dreslyn

Take 20 percent off brands such as Maryam Nassir Zadeh, Equipment, and Ulla Johnson with code WHITE at checkout.

Ella Moss

Receive 25 percent off your entire purchase, including sale, from September 1 through 5.

For Love & Lemons

All sale items are an additional 15 percent off with promo code 15MORE until September 5.

Frankies Bikinis

Take 40 percent off all full-price swimwear.

Genuine People

The trend-driven indie retailer is offering 20 percent off site-wide from September 1 to September 5 with the code LABORDAY.

Gold & Gray

Get 30 percent off from September 2 through 6 with code BYESUMMER.

Giejo

The swim brand is offering 50 percent off sitewide for the holiday weekend.

Gray Malin

Not ready to say good-bye to the beach? Get free framing site-wide on summery fine-art prints from August 31 to September 7.

Havaianas

From September 1 through September 7, take 25 percent off all styles (excluding the Charlotte Olympia collection) with code LABORDAY16.

HanesBrands

Take 60 percent off Bali, Playtex, and Maidenform bras and up to 50 percent off Bali and Maidenform shapewear from September 2 through September 6.

Jane Iredale

Until September 4, take 15 percent off all shades of PureMoist Lipsticks, including the brand’s new Fall ’16 shade, Cindy.

Junk Food Clothing

The graphic tee stalwart is offering 30 percent off sitewide with code KICKBACK.

Kenneth Cole

Get 30 percent off site-wide (including sale items) from September 1 through 6 with code LABORDAY.

Kris Nations

From September 1 through 5, take 40 percent off site-wide using the code LABOR40.

Latigo

Take 15 percent off from September 2 to 6, plus get free shipping site-wide with code WEEKEND15.

LORAC Cosmetics

From September 1 through 7, the site is offering 35 percent off all orders of $75 or more, plus a free travel-size sample of the Front of the Line PRO Eye Pencil in Black.

Maje

Take an extra 25 percent off the Summer collection from September 1 through 5 for a total savings of up to 70 percent.

Marigot

Select styles are up to 60 percent off with free shipping from September 1 to 5 with code FREESHIP.

Melissa McCarthy Seven7

From September 1 through 5, spend $250 and receive 30 percent off your order.

Milly

The brand is offering an additional 25 percent off sale and final-sale items from August 31 to September 5 with code LABORDAY16 at checkout.

Moorea Seal

The ethically-minded retailer is offering 15 percent off your order with code LABORDAY.

Nicole Miller

For 24 hours only on September 5, take 25 percent off all sale items, plus free shipping, with code ENDOFSUMMER2.

Noli Yoga

Take up to 50 percent off select activewear styles.

Novis

From September 2 through 5, one of NYC fashion girls’ favorite brands is offering 50 percent off sitewide.

Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics

Take 30 percent off OCC Brushes, Loose Colour Concentrates, and Pure Cosmetic Pigments.

Old Navy

Until September 1, take 30 percent off all jeans, 40 percent off all dresses, and 50 percent off all tees, plus up to 60 percent off select kids merchandise. Then, from September 2 through 5, take 50 percent off all jeans, tees, and dresses, and enjoy clearance prices of up to 75 percent off.

O’Neill

From September 2 through 5, take 25 percent off site-wide.

Only Hearts

One of our fave lingerie brands is having a “White Out” sale this weekend. From September 2 to 5, take 30 percent off all white styles.

Rachel Pally

Additional markdowns of up to 60 percent off on the brand’s Spring and Summer collections.

Rails

Get 30 percent off the brand’s signature button-downs, dresses, tees, and more from September 2 through 5.

The RealReal

Get an even better bargain on luxury designer consignment with up to 60 percent off select items on September 3 and 4, and up to 70 percent off on September 5.

Runway2Street

From September 3 through 5, shop independent designers from around the world and take 15 percent off with code LABORDAY1516.

Sandro

Take an extra 25 percent off the Summer collection from September 1 through 5, for a total savings of up to 70 percent.

Sedona East

Take 25 percent off site-wide from September 1 through 5 with code FALL25 at checkout.

Solid and Striped

Take a cue from Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne, and just about every fashion girl on your Instagram feed with 30 percent off at the swimwear brand from August 22 through September 5 with code LD30.

Soludos

Take 50 percent off espadrilles, gladiator sandals, and more starting August 26.

Splendid

Receive 25 percent off your entire purchase, including sale, from September 1 through 5.

Ted Baker London

Until September 4, take 20 percent off select styles online and in store.

True&Co.

The lingerie e-tailer’s Labor Day Sale has already started, but from September 2 to 5, take an extra 15 percent off site-wide with the code Labor15.

ullu

Take 20 percent off site-wide with code LABORDAY from September 1 through September 5.

Vestiaire Collective

The luxury resale mecca is offering $75 off orders of $500 or more from September 1 through 5 with code LABORDAY.