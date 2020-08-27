I’m Using These Labor Day Weekend Sales As An Excuse To Redecorate My Entire Apartment

Although I definitely get the urge to redecorate my apartment every couple months, my budget and wallet usually have other plans—like, you know, paying rent and buying groceries. Still, though, sometimes there are moments when the deals are just too good to pass up, budget or not. If you (like me) try to keep your home decor and furniture spending to a minimum, you’re going to flip over the 2020 Labor Day home sales. No matter your budget, these deals are the perfect excuse to upgrade a few rooms in your home. With furniture, home decor and storage at major discounts right now, it’s the ideal time to snag a few pieces that can instantly change up your scenery. It doesn’t take much to give your home a brand new look—and your wallet will thank you.

For those who still peruse the magazine racks at the bookstore or grocery store (which, same), you’ll know that they’re filled with glossy photos of perfectly aesthetic homes. Gorgeous living rooms, stunning bedrooms and shiny kitchens all stare back at you as you stand there wishing you could live in a place that looks this good. With all the deals happening this Labor Day, though your home could end up looking like those magazine covers—but at a fraction of the cost.

Basically, think of these sales as an opportunity to get the home of your dreams while saving major cash. It’s a win-win situation. Why wait to have a super cute apartment or house when you have all these amazing deals staring at you in the face? Plus, you’re likely spending more time than usual in your home anyway, so get online right now and shop your heart out!

If you’re ready to see all the best Labor Day deals, keep reading. We’ve rounded up all the must-shop Labor Day home sales you should definitely check out this year. You’ll find everything from home decor, furniture, vacuums, bedding and more—at truly incredible prices. Redecorating fanatics, rejoice, because this one’s for you.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Strap in, folks, because Bed Bath & Beyond’s Labor Day sale is not for the faint of heart. There are some seriously amazing deals you can score this year, including up to $100 off Dyson vacuums, 30% off select bath accessories, 40% off organic cotton duvet covers, 30% off large Yankee Candle jars and so much more. Your home is about to get a major upgrade in all categories.

Wayfair

For everything from new furniture to home decor, Wayfair’s Labor Day sale is definitely a must-shop. From August 31 through September 8, you can score up to 70% off items like cute dressers, luxe trash cans (Yes, it’s a thing!), bed frames, curtains and even mattresses. It’s a one-stop-shop for anything home-related.

Macy’s

Macy’s Labor Day sale this year is bigger than you could ever imagine. You’ll save 35-60% (plus an extra 20%) on certain items like Martha Stewart Collection quilts and bedspreads (65% off) and Martha Stewart Collection cast iron, Hotel Collection towels (60% off), cookware essentials (65% off) and more. Plus, you’ll find some specific deals like a $69.99 Nutribullet and 15-piece cutlery sets for $29.99. The deals are endless, so do yourself a favor and shop this sale from August 31 through September 7.

Allswell

If you’re in need of a new mattress and all the accessories that go with it, look no further than Allswell’s Labor Day Sale. Starting August 20 and running through September 8, you can score 15% off Luxe and Supreme options, and 20% off everything else on the site. Your bedroom should be an oasis, and the bedding essentials from Allswell are a great place to start.

Dyson

There are so many Dyson deals going on, but we’re particularly excited about the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum on sale from Target right now. Originally the vacuum is $499.99, but you can get it for $399.99 ($100 off!). We’ve rounded up all of the Dyson Labor Day sales happening as well, in case you want a few options.

Tempur-Pedic

Create the bedroom of your dreams with the Tempur-Pedic Labor Day sale this year. Until September 21, get $200 off TEMPUR-Adapt mattresses and $300 off TEMPUR-breeze mattresses. With such a big (and important!) purchase, having this much off is a total game-changer. BRB, buying a brand new mattress!

AllModern

Freshening up your home with some new furniture is never a bad idea—but there’s never been a better time to update your space with AllModern’s Labor Day sale. From September 1 through September 8, treat yourself to up to 40% off the site. With everything from home office-worthy desks and gorgeous sofas to kitchen tables and even home decor (!), there’s no denying this is one incredible sale.

Cocoon By Sealy

A good night’s sleep starts with a good mattress—and you can score some amazing ones at the Cocoon by Sealy Labor Day sale this year. Save up to 35% off any of the brand’s Chill mattresses and score a queen-sized mattress (!!) for only $599. It adds up to about $300 in savings, which is a major deal.

Etsy

You already know Etsy is the go-to place for handmade goods and small businesses, and their Labor Day sale just makes shopping the site even better. Starting September 4 and running through September 9, you can peruse the Etsy Labor Day Sale page, where you’ll find amazing discounts in every category—from gorgeous throw pillows to dining essentials.

Lulu & Georgia

If you’re looking for minimalist home decor and furniture that will make you home stand the test of time in terms of elegance and style, then head on over to Lulu & Georgia’s Labor Day sale. Between September 1 and September 8, get up to 25% off site-wide. Score 25% off purchases of $3000 or more (code LABORDAY25), 20% off $1500 (code LABORDAY20) and 15% off every other purchase (with code LABORDAY15).

Olivela

Treat yourself to 25% off side-wide (!!) from Olivela’s Labor Day sale. You can score these major discounts through September 8—just use the code HURRY25. Olivela not only carries the most stunning and unique home decor, but 20% of all proceeds go to charitable causes. Right now, they are partnered with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, offering support to families impacted by school closures.

Havenly

If your home is in need of a total head-to-toe refresh, Havenly’s Labor Day sale is here to help. Between September 3 and September 7, you can get 25% off of the purchase of a Havenly Full Package. This package, which normally retails for $129, includes a total room redesign with 3-D layout visualizations, a customized floor plan and access to hundreds of brands with a personal ordering team. Um, yes please!