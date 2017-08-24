StyleCaster
Share

30 Crowd-Pleasing Labor Day Recipes That Are So Fresh and Easy

What's hot
StyleCaster

30 Crowd-Pleasing Labor Day Recipes That Are So Fresh and Easy

by
30 Crowd-Pleasing Labor Day Recipes That Are So Fresh and Easy
30 Start slideshow
Photo: Trinette Reed/Getty Images

Summer might be nearing its end, but you’ve still got time to enjoy the season’s juicy produce—and Labor Day Weekend is the perfect time to do it. Soon enough it’ll be time to break out the slow cooker and make cozy fall meals, but right now let’s focus on easy summer recipes that will feed you and anyone you might be entertaining over the holiday weekend.

MORE: 7 Retro Recipes That Are Totally Worth Making Now

Ahead, 30 of the summer’s best easy recipes, from fruit-laden salads and zesty fish tacos to basil butter corn and pineapple shrimp skewers. Whether you’re a meat-eater or veggie-inclined, and no matter how many guests you’re planning to have over, these dishes will put everyone in a great mood—including you, since none involves slaving over the stove for hours. It’s a win-win.

Originally posted August 2016. Updated August 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 30
Smoky Chicken Flatbread
Smoky Chicken Flatbread

The Cozy Apron

Summer Salad with Corn, Quinoa, and Shrimp
Summer Salad with Corn, Quinoa, and Shrimp

Foodie in New York

Cucumber Watermelon Salad
Cucumber Watermelon Salad

Foodie Crush

Tomato Ricotta Phyllo Tart
Tomato Ricotta Phyllo Tart

Girl Versus Dough

Cilantro Lime Chicken Sliders with Tomato Guacamole
Cilantro Lime Chicken Sliders with Tomato Guacamole

Little Broken

Grilled Salmon with Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa
Grilled Salmon with Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa

Recipe Runner

Roasted Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Squash and Tomatoes
Roasted Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Squash and Tomatoes

Cooking Classy

Chili Lime Chicken Tacos with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Chili Lime Chicken Tacos with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

Carlsbad Cravings

Roasted Kale Salad with Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Roasted Kale Salad with Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette

Iowa Girl Eats

Chilled Avocado Soup with Plum Pico de Gallo
Chilled Avocado Soup with Plum Pico de Gallo

Will Frolic for Food

Triple Berry Spinach Salad with Pecans
Triple Berry Spinach Salad with Pecans

Chelsea's Messy Apron

Grapefruit Avocado Salad
Grapefruit Avocado Salad

Simply Recipes

Greek Orzo Salad
Greek Orzo Salad

Cooking Classy

Crispy Chicken Thighs with Blueberry Sauce
Crispy Chicken Thighs with Blueberry Sauce

Blueberry Council

Rainbow Fruit Salsa Cheesecake Dip
Rainbow Fruit Salsa Cheesecake Dip

Carlsbad Cravings

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Wraps
Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Wraps

Creme de la Crumb

Marinated Grilled Summer Veggies with Sausage
Marinated Grilled Summer Veggies with Sausage

Whole and Heavenly Oven

Grilled Fish Tacos with Lime Cabbage Slaw
Grilled Fish Tacos with Lime Cabbage Slaw

Cooking Classy

Grilled Corn with Basil Butter
Grilled Corn with Basil Butter

Let's Dish Recipes

Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini
Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini

Damn Delicious

Tomato Goat Cheese Dip
Tomato Goat Cheese Dip

The Cookie Rookie

Coconut Pineapple Shrimp Skewers
Coconut Pineapple Shrimp Skewers

Well Plated

Lime Chipotle Avocados
Lime Chipotle Avocados

Raw on 10

Peach Caprese
Peach Caprese

Wit and Delight

Blueberry Arugula Salad
Blueberry Arugula Salad

Broccoli and Muffins

Smoky Barbecue Carrot Dogs
Smoky Barbecue Carrot Dogs

Vegan Sandra

Bruschetta Pasta Salad
Bruschetta Pasta Salad

A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

One-Skillet Mediterranean Chicken Recipe
One-Skillet Mediterranean Chicken Recipe

The Mediterranean Dish

Cajun Shrimp Guacamole Bites
Cajun Shrimp Guacamole Bites

Joyful Healthy Eats

Grilled Fajita Steak Salad with Avocado Cilantro Dressing
Grilled Fajita Steak Salad with Avocado Cilantro Dressing

Wholesomelicious

Next slideshow starts in 10s

30 Ways to Wear Oxford Shoes

30 Ways to Wear Oxford Shoes
  • Smoky Chicken Flatbread
  • Summer Salad with Corn, Quinoa, and Shrimp
  • Cucumber Watermelon Salad
  • Tomato Ricotta Phyllo Tart
  • Cilantro Lime Chicken Sliders with Tomato Guacamole
  • Grilled Salmon with Strawberry Jalapeño Salsa
  • Roasted Garlic Parmesan Zucchini Squash and Tomatoes
  • Chili Lime Chicken Tacos with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
  • Roasted Kale Salad with Blueberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
  • Chilled Avocado Soup with Plum Pico de Gallo
  • Triple Berry Spinach Salad with Pecans
  • Grapefruit Avocado Salad
  • Greek Orzo Salad
  • Crispy Chicken Thighs with Blueberry Sauce
  • Rainbow Fruit Salsa Cheesecake Dip
  • Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Wraps
  • Marinated Grilled Summer Veggies with Sausage
  • Grilled Fish Tacos with Lime Cabbage Slaw
  • Grilled Corn with Basil Butter
  • Grilled Lemon Garlic Zucchini
  • Tomato Goat Cheese Dip
  • Coconut Pineapple Shrimp Skewers
  • Lime Chipotle Avocados
  • Peach Caprese
  • Blueberry Arugula Salad
  • Smoky Barbecue Carrot Dogs
  • Bruschetta Pasta Salad
  • One-Skillet Mediterranean Chicken Recipe
  • Cajun Shrimp Guacamole Bites
  • Grilled Fajita Steak Salad with Avocado Cilantro Dressing
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share