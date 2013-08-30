6 Summery Things To Wear Before Labor Day Ends

So, Labor Day is right around the corner, and with it, the official end of summer. (Yeah, we’re not amped about that either.

Leaving warm weather, beach days, and summer Fridays behind can be depressing, but before you kiss your seasonal wardrobe goodbye and make way for new fall goodies, why not take some time this weekend to go all out and work your favorite warm-weather staples before it’s too late?

Whether you lived in linen this season or couldn’t get enough of your pinup-style floppy straw hat, take some time to celebrate these ultra-summery items before they’re banished to the back of your closet for another 365 days.

1. Rompers

The convenience of throwing on a whole outfit in 2.5 seconds far outweighs the whole “how the hell do I pee in this?” factor.

Band of Outsiders romper; $148; Shopbop.com

2. Eyelet anything

Nothing screams “it’s summer, b–ches!” like a good eyelet piece.

Vince Camuto leaf eyelet shorts; $60; Vincecamuto.com

3. Floppy straw hat

Even boho queen Rachel Zoe can’t pull this one off after Labor Day.

J.Crew summer straw hat; $35; Jcrew.com

4. Linen

Cute? Yes. Kinda weird-looking in the fall? Totally.

Linen polka dot top; $14.80; Forever21.com

5. Flip-flops

Nothing comes between a girl and her flips—except, you know, Labor Day.

Tkees flip-flips; $50; Zappos.com

6. A summery scent

With notes of blue fig and orange blossom, Dove’s Go Fresh Restore scent—available as a bar, deodorant, and body wash—makes you feel like you’re swathed in summer and provides refreshment you can feel. Actually, that’s a great excuse to keep using it year-round… .

Dove Go Fresh; bar ($6.69), deodorant ($3.59), body wash ($4.88); available at drugstores

For more information about our relationship with Dove click here: cmp.ly/3