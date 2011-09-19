Label Love For Next Year’s New Must-Haves

Fashion Coterie is a tradeshow that happens twice a year in New York, and it’s where store buyers go to meet brands, see what’s coming up for the next six months and place orders for the products that will eventually end up in your hot little hands next season. Trade shows are also a great place for market editors such as myself to scout new talent and spot exciting retail trends.

Earlier this week, I took my Fashion JTM Jordan to Coterie to check out the Spring offerings, and while it was amazing to see what StyleCaster favorites such as Tibi and Equipment had to offer, we were determined to explore less familiar terrain and seek out the best emerging talents at the show. We fell in love with everything from a New York label “based around reinventing the classic sweatshirt” to a lovely duo from Atlanta designing hand-painted lace skirts.

Scroll through the slideshow above to read about the brands we found and see my favorite pieces from the show. While these specific styles won’t be available for a few months, you can check out each company’s website for the scoop on what they have in stores right now!