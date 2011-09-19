Label Love For Next Year’s New Must-Haves

Fashion Coterie is a tradeshow that happens twice a year in New York, and it’s where store buyers go to meet brands, see what’s coming up for the next six months and place orders for the products that will eventually end up in your hot little hands next season. Trade shows are also a great place for market editors such as myself to scout new talent and spot exciting retail trends.
Earlier this week, I took my Fashion JTM Jordan to Coterie to check out the Spring offerings, and while it was amazing to see what StyleCaster favorites such as Tibi and Equipment had to offer, we were determined to explore less familiar terrain and seek out the best emerging talents at the show. We fell in love with everything from a New York label “based around reinventing the classic sweatshirt” to a lovely duo from Atlanta designing hand-painted lace skirts.
Scroll through the slideshow above to read about the brands we found and see my favorite pieces from the show. While these specific styles won’t be available for a few months, you can check out each company’s website for the scoop on what they have in stores right now!
Aiko was launched in the Spring of 2010 by creative director Cynthia Mittweg with the intention of reinventing the classic sweatshirt. Since then, the line has expanded to include new elements such as leather and fur. This color-blocked sweater incorporates my new favorite color combination, red and pink.
Aiko also showed a few lovely silk pajama style tops that I am seriously crushing on.
For Spring 2012, Aiko is also introducing denim into the line for the first time.
Singapore-based label Raoul has been around for almost decade, but is just starting its American conquest. With sharp accessories like these leather bags, it shouldn't take long!
Lovin' this white Raoul number.
The rich mustard and brown are a great complement to a lot of what we were seeing during NYFW.
It took all my willpower not to play with and try on all the bags on display at Raoul.
University of Alabama grads Mary Catherine Moody and Brent Johnson just launched Aman Stovall this year, but I was impressed with their ladylike point of view. This lace skirt is hand-painted.
A pretty dress from Aman Stovall.
The most fragile lace top.
A great, classic red skirt well-executed by the Aman Stovall designers.
There was no one at the ERRO booth when we stopped by, but this arresting leather bra had us spellbound.
There were also great jersey pieces at ERRO, including this cut-out bodysuit.
Lots of model off-duty knits at ERRO.
Australian brand Finders Keepers showed some very affordable, extremely cute dresses and separates at Coterie.
Finders Keepers calls itself "a fresh take on fast fashion" and we agree!
The only romper I could see myself wearing next spring, or ever.
In what was literally a sea of shoes, the Philip Simon booth beckoned to us with its colorful, sporty styles.
High or low, all these espadrilles are just the right colors!
The Californian brand just launched for Fall 2011.
I've been a fan of the scarf brand Yarnz for years, but it was great to find out that they just launched...
...the most adorable patterned leather tote bags for Spring 2012!
Totally love how these patterns pop!
I basically need all of these patterns in my wardrobe!