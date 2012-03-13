Label Crush: GAYA Makes Us Go Gaga For Their Candy-Colored Bags

While at the PROJECT trade show last month in Las Vegas, we managed to discover an amazing handbag brand from the ways of Canada, called GAYA.

At just one glance, we were instantly digging their great offering of uniquely designed leather goodies, featuring an array of styles that came in a mix of pastels, neons and bright colored prints including snakeskin and florals.

After we got our hands on GAYA’s Spring/Summer 2012 lookbook, a droolfest hit our office as we were dying over just about every bag in the bunch.

For the season, GAYA was inspired by the bright colors and geometric shapes of the swinging 60s. While we’re getting more of an 80s postmodernism vibe thanks to the bright neons and 50s kitsch throwback, this latest collection is filled with a lot of must-have items for your spring and summer wardrobes.

And at oh-so-affordable prices compared to the three-to-four digits listed on our fave designer bags, we know we’ll probably end up having a lower level of buyer’s remorse than with our other anxiety-filled buys.

Nothing quite like being able to pay rent and rock a brand new crush-worthy handbag out on the streets all within the same month!

Check out a few images from the Spring/Summer 2012 “Romance of Geometry” collection in the slideshow above, and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments section down below!