Label Crush: Bring Out Your Inner Flower Child With Lovely Bands’ Floral Headwraps

Spring has already sprung, meaning it’s time for florals, florals and more florals.

With graphic prints being a hot trend for the spring 2012 season, floral graphics and crazy Photoshopped images are covering everything from leggings to bathing suits to hand bags. Now is the perfect time to unleash your inner flower child.

One of our favorite floral items to rock this season are these delicate and girly headwraps from NYC-based label Lovely Bands. Known for creating some street-style-worthy turbans and other fashionable headgear, designer Stephanie Kay has turned a hobby into a stylish profit.

After glancing at Kay’s bio on the Lovely Bands website, she herself also seems to be a bit of a flower child, having been brought up in rural Virginia which led her to develop an appreciation for “the beauty found in nature.”

Citing glamorous cities like Miami and Los Angeles as former homes to the designer (and now New York), Kay’s own aesthetic has more recently been under the influence of these cities’ metropolitan charms.

Mixing Downtown cool with Uptown sophistication, and just a hint of a super groovy hippie-like vibe, Kay’s latest set of floral headwraps are sure to appeal to everyone, from London to Los Angeles and beyond!

Before you head on over to the Lovely Bands website to purchase your own floral headwraps (or swing by the Beyond 7 shop in New York City), check out our favorite floral pieces from this season’s collection in the slideshow above!

Let us know what floral pieces you’re rocking this spring season by uploading and sharing a photo on StyleCaster.com!

