A Lab Rat Gets The Fashion Treatment: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

Whenever we ask for makeover candidates, it can be a little tricky to approach people with, “I think you need a makeover.” While we love our friends and relatives just the way they are, a makeover should not always be perceived as a judgement passed on the person. StyleCaster’s Director of Acquisition Marketing Samir Balwani nominated his girlfriend Avni Patel for the latest makeover.

Of course, Samir isn’t criticising Avni’s looks and just felt that his girlfriend deserved a day of unabashed girl time in the form of a StyleCaster makeover. Alas, happy to help one of our own, StyleCaster called upon retailer Club Monaco, the hair stylists and colorists of Mizu Salon and makeup artist Pamela Taylor to makeover Avni before a night out on the town with her boyfriend! Janice Chou

