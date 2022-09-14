Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg & More Are Performing at This Hot New Festival—Here’s How to Get Tickets

With the return of Coachella and other music festivals, festival season is back and better than ever. But just because the months are cooling down doesn’t mean festival season is over. One of this year’s most anticipated festivals, LA3C, is until December, but it’s fans won’t want to miss.

LA3C is a new annual music, food and culture festival hosted by the Penke Media Corporation (PMC), the media company that owns Billboard, Rolling Stone, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and other entertainment publications. The festival will be held from December 10 to December 11, 2022, and will include performers like Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Snoop Dogg and Seventeen. So what is LA3C and where can fans buy tickets? Read on for everything to know about music’s hottest new festival.

What is LA3C?

LA3C—which stands or Los Angeles Capital of Creativity and Culture Festival—is an annual, two-day music, food and art festival that includes live performances, multicultural food and interactive art created by artists from across the world. The event is hosted by the Penske Media Corporation (PMC), whose Chairman, CEO and Founder Jay Penske appointed Juan Mora, an impact investor and non-profit leader as the Chief Executive of LA3C. “It is an honor and privilege to build this festival,” Mora said in a press release in September 2022. “We believe that Los Angeles is a place where people come to pursue their creative passions and a place where talent, diversity and culture thrive. Our programming is meant to reflect our community and to create an inclusive environment where all feel welcome. Jay’s vision and the commitment to positively impact the city of Los Angeles inspires us all. I plan to leverage the expertise of Penske Media’s iconic brands to create an experience for all who join us.”

Penske added, “I have always been inspired by Los Angeles, its people, its vibrancy, its diversity and its creativity. We are proudly building an event with a significant long-term vision. Right now, being together in person means so much to us all. Our event will be a place to celebrate and give back to this incredible city and the people who make it so unique.”

LA3C supports nonprofits arts organizations like Heart of Los Angeles and Film Independent. Heart of Los Angeles is a nonprofit organization that provides thousands of young people academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs each year at no cost. The organization’s mission to help young people overcome barriers through integrated programs and personalized guidance. HOLA’s Visual Arts and Music departments, specifically, are dedicated to the idea that everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status, deserves an opportunity to create art. Film Independent is a nonprofit organization that supports a community of diverse, innovative and unique artists. For almost 30 years, the organization’s Project Involve has helped build a more inclusive and equitable entertainment industry by supporting filmmakers from underrepresented communities in film and entertainment.

When is LA3C 2022?

LA3C will run for two days from Saturday, December 10, 2022, to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Tickets went on sale on September 14, 2022 on Ticketmaster and LA3C.com.

Where is LA3C 2022?

LA3C will be held at the Los Angeles State Historic Park in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. The venue, which is nicknamed the Cornfield, is a California State Park and consists of a long open space between Spring Street and the Metro Gold Line. It was established in 2001 and stretches 32 acres.

Who are the LA3C 2022 headliners?

The LA3C headliners are Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion. Maluma, whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, is a Latin music singer and songwriter who is best known for songs like “Hawái” (which peaked at number three on the Billboard Global 200 chart), “Pa’ Ti,” “Clandestino,” “Felices los 4,” “El Perdedor” and “Borró Cassette.” He’s also won a Latin Grammy Award, an MTV Video Music Award, two Latin American Music Awards and been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album in 2020 for 11:11.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, is a rapper who is best known for songs like “Savage” featuring Beyoncé, “WAP” with Cardi B, “34+35″ with Ariana Grande and Doja Cat,” and “Thot Shit.” Her debut album, Good News, peaked at number two on the Billboard 200 chart in 2020, while her second album, Traumazine, peaked at number four in 2022. Megan Thee Stallion has won four American Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, a Billboard Women in Music Award, and three Grammy Awards. At the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021, Megan Thee Stallion became the first female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1999 to win the Grammy for Best New Artist. See below for the days each LA3C headliner will perform.

Megan Thee Stallion – Saturday, December 10, 2022

Maluma – Sunday, December 11, 2022

Who are the LA3C 2022 performers?

Other LA3C performers include Seventeen and Snoop Dogg. Seventeen is a K-pop boy band managed by Pledis Entertainment, which is under Hybe Corporation, which also owns Big Hit Music, the company that manages BTS, Tomorrow X Together and other artists. Seventeen consists of 13 members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. Member Joshua is a native of Los Angeles. The group is best known for singles like “Hot,” “Left and Right” and “Very Nice.” Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a rapper best known for songs like “Bad Decisions,” “Young, Wild & Free” and “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Snoop Dogg’s awards include an American Music Award, a Primetime Emmy Award and 17 Grammy Award nominations. He also performed at the 2021 Super Bowl.

Other LA3C performers include Gerardo Ortiz, Fonseca and Chicocurlyhead. The full LA3C lineup, including musicians, chefs and other artists, will be announced the week of September 26, 2022.

Tickets to LA3C are available on LA3C.com.

