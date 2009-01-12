OBJECT OF DESIRE: La Perla Fringed Balconette Bra, $220, at net-a-porter.com

REASONS FOR LUST:

Reason #1: Because this is the moment for the bra. Forget demure décolletage- exposing your underthings and the whole underwear as outerwear trend has never been more popular.

Reason #2: I am personally obsessed with vintage lingerie and LaPerla has hit the nail on the head with this 20’s inspired balconette. Forget scouring ebay for the real thing (gross!) and stick with a chic reproduction.

Reason #3: Here’s your chance to put those pole-dancing classes you took with your girlfriends to use. You did take pole-dancing classes, right?