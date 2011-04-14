LA Party Lady: The Best of Los Angeles Nightlife

Unlike the adventurous streets of NYC, don’t expect to take a cab from LAX, meander and subsequently stumble upon some unknown hot spot to party at in LA. In other words, you better know where you’re going because those cabs are expensive and there’s some very cool nightlife it’s basically in LA’s Whisky-A-Go-Go-party-centric DNA but an itinerary is highly helpful.
Gilt City‘s resident LA-ophile and Senior Curator, Matt Davis, is sharing his top picks for imbibing in the City of Angels, from where to spot a “working” actor to the best cocktails to help you get over that bad audition. Click on.
Harvard & Stone-
From the brotherly team in charge of the super cool speakeasy La Descarga, this new, cavernous 3,500-square-foot, two-story, multi-roomed 30s-era factory keeps everyone jamming all night long with a curated jukebox with playlists from Radiohead, Indie 103.1 music director Mr. Shovel, and Mark Ronson. The cool part no two nights are the same, so you should probably make it a point to try the different selection of one-of-a-kind drinks. My call: the Baby's First Bourbon-2 ounces Bulleit Bourbon, 3/4 ounce Orgeat, 3/4 ounce lemon juice, Dash of Angostura bitters.
The Spare Room-
In the famed Hotel Roosevelt, this small hotspot offers a loungy 1920s Prohibition vibe with two vintage bowling lanes and the drinks to match. Getting past the door man can prove to be a challenge, but once youre in, expect a crowd full of beautiful people, usually a few celebs and a great time.
Paul & Andre's-
NYC nightlife impresarios Paul Sevigny and Andre Saraiva (Don Hill's, Kenmore, Beatrice Inn, Le Baron) have opened a new Hollywood nightspot called Paul and Andre. As of now, its a six month temporary drinking experiment, but after the buzz and draw this place has been getting, dont be surprised if it sticks around longer, which might help give you more time to figure out exactly where the entrance is (hint: in the alley off of Cosmo Street behind Vice [just south of Hollywood Blvd] barely illuminated by a single dark red light bulb).
Bar 1200 (formerly Whiskey Bar) at the Sunset Marquis Hotel-
One of my all-time favorites because of the ambiance, Bar 1200 is known for its drinks, music and the fact that the close quarters make intimate conversations and socializing a must. Dont be surprised if local rockers like John Mayer or Keith Richards or Dave Matthews stop in for a drink while in town for gigs.
The Cutting Room
Bringing back the days of the Viper Room rock inspired clubs, the new spot on Sunset is a hidden gem right now. Your new lounge for beer, bourbon and rock-and-roll, the rocker-sexy waitstaff will make sure you are having fun, even if it means pouring drinks down your throat. The walls are plastered with old Ramones and Aerosmith album covers, along with the guitars signed by Led Zeppelin or the Doors. All of which should give you a pretty good idea of the music youll be hearing in here. Mondays are the nights to go and expect the crowds to arrive late and party hard.
Club Bar at The SoHo House-
My favorite LA spot, the Club Bar has stunning views juxtaposed with sophisticated interior design. A stone and glass staircase leading up to the 180 degree bar (surrounded only by glass), this West Hollywood hotspot is as inviting and warming as it gets. The Sitting Room features armchairs and sofas, books and an open fire to truly bring the sense of comfort and relaxation to this coveted venue. But be forewarned- unless you are there with a member, admittance to the club is impossible. Try their signature Ginger drink, it will help coat the throat while you chat it up with young, worldly professionals and celebs alike.