LA Party Lady: The Best of Los Angeles Nightlife

Unlike the adventurous streets of NYC, don’t expect to take a cab from LAX, meander and subsequently stumble upon some unknown hot spot to party at in LA. In other words, you better know where you’re going because those cabs are expensive and there’s some very cool nightlife it’s basically in LA’s Whisky-A-Go-Go-party-centric DNA but an itinerary is highly helpful.

Gilt City‘s resident LA-ophile and Senior Curator, Matt Davis, is sharing his top picks for imbibing in the City of Angels, from where to spot a “working” actor to the best cocktails to help you get over that bad audition. Click on.