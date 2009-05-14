La Mer Gives Back to the Seas

Of all the environmental causes we hear about these days, saving the oceans seems lower on the radar. But thanks to Oceana, the leading international ocean advocacy organization, and awareness-building events like World Ocean Day (June 8, 2009), preserving our precious marine life and keeping our swimming waters clean are a priority. And luxury skin care brand La Mer has once again partnered with Oceana, this time offering a limited-edition “World Oceans Day” jar of Crème de la Mer with 100% of net proceeds going to Oceana.

La Mer’s limited edition 8.5 oz. World Oceans Day Crème will be available at Saks Fifth Avenue and http://www.lamer.com in May and June 2009, with all net proceeds going to Oceana. Suggested Retail Price: $745.

For more information about World Oceans Day and the partnership between La Mer and Oceana, visit www.lamer.com/oceana.