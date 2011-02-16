Object Of Desire
La Mer Chain wrap watch, $110, at urbanoutfitters.com
Reason #1
While we are pretty into the watch-inspired jewelry trend, we actually do also like to be able to tell the time.
Reason #2
This watch has an extra-long leather strap with an attached chain. Sort of like an edgier version of the Hermes one we so admire, at a fraction of the price.
Reason #3
The watch alone creates that layered bracelet look that everyone is rocking right now, but don’t be afraid to pile a few more on for an easy way to update your summer wardrobe.