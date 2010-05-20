La Lohan Headed To The Slammer? Diesel Features Topless In-Store Models

Lindsay Lohan 63rd Annual Cannes Film Festival – Chopard 150th Anniversary Party. Photo: INFevents.com

Like father like daughter? La Lohan could be headed for the slammer. From Ungaro sequined heart pasties to orange jumpsuits somehow we saw this one coming. Hollywood Life

Karl Lagerfeld proclaims that rock star heiress and Chanel lookbook model Georgia May Jagger is “the girl of today.” Careful Georgia, because there’s always a girl of tomorrow. –Vogue UK

Diesel went the Abercrombie route with scantily-clad, in-store models. Russell Brand and Jonah Hill stopped by too, but their fame and comedy were one-upped by screaming tweens. Style.com

Apparently shiny leggings and crop tops aren’t selling as well as they used to. WWD reports American Apparel is facing a credit crisis, again.

People’s Revolution’s Robyn Berkley gives resume tips to an intern seeker. Nice, but we’ve seen the show and working for her looks scary. Fashionista

