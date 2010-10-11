StyleCaster
LA Based Designers Earning Respect For The Left Coast

Kerry Pieri
by
LA often gets a rap as New York’s weaker fashion step sister, but maybe it’s just because we’re jealous that those kids get to design in the sunshine and have cocktails outdoors at Chateau Marmont in January instead of huddling in SoHo House waiting for the pool to re-open in six months.

The 8 Cali-based designers featured above prove that Los Angeles based style has its own particular brand of cool with a mix of leather, great jackets, a mini or five and the perfect tee that’s wearable on Melrose and off. Get some laidback, sunshine induced styles in the slide show, and show some respect for the Left Coast creatives.

Pretty and purple.
Shaina Mote cardigan, $137, on Etsy

A great tee can change your life.
Shaina Mote standard tee, $44, at Etsy

A stripe made for skinny jeans.
Wren sweater with safety pin detail, $225, at Singer 22

Cool girl blazer? Check.
Wren wool blazer, $350, at Singer 22

Edgy black dress? Check.
Aiko Imogen dress, $340, at Shopbop

Casual but not in the least sloppy.
Aiko cropped top, $145, at Saks Fifth Avenue

A personal fave, Ovitz is minimal and amazing.
Kimberly Ovitz hooded dress, $598, at She Boutique

Another amazing cover up for those cool nights in the Hills.
Kimberly Ovitz zip sweater, $435, at Madison Los Angeles

Keep it cropped.
Jenni Kayne cropped shirt, $88.50, at Shopbop

Every good LA bunny has a little moto.
Jenni Kayne motorcycle jacket, $547.50, at Jenni Kayne

Feminine but not twee.
Katy Rodriguez silk dress, $274.50, at Elizabeth-Charles

To party like a rockstar you'll need the right mini.
Katy Rodriguez racer skirt, $449, at Elizabeth-Charles

A little dress that doesn't have a ruffle in site.
Corey Lynn Calter dress, $225, at Couture Candy

A strapless mix of sweet and sexy.
Corey Lynn Calter strapless dress, $189, at Couture Candy

Another mini skirt that makes a cool statement.
Karen Zambos Vintage skirt, $231, at Luv Charlie

A draped top in the color of Spring.
Karen Zambos Vintage draped top, $218, at Shopbop

