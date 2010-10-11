LA Based Designers Earning Respect For The Left Coast

LA often gets a rap as New York’s weaker fashion step sister, but maybe it’s just because we’re jealous that those kids get to design in the sunshine and have cocktails outdoors at Chateau Marmont in January instead of huddling in SoHo House waiting for the pool to re-open in six months.

The 8 Cali-based designers featured above prove that Los Angeles based style has its own particular brand of cool with a mix of leather, great jackets, a mini or five and the perfect tee that’s wearable on Melrose and off. Get some laidback, sunshine induced styles in the slide show, and show some respect for the Left Coast creatives.