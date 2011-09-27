“L Word” Star Highlights Celebrity Airline Woes

It appears we can all check our Constitutional rights in with our luggage, because once you step onto a plane you are apparentlyteleportedto Communist China.

Lately the rules are being enforcedbig time and NO one (including celebrities) is getting any special treatment.In fact, there’s been a rash of scandals lately with various stars getting kicked off aircrafts — Kevin Smith (“too fat”),Minka Kelly (diva dog lover) and Gerard Depardieu (inappropriate peeing…well this one I kind of understand). But still seems a bit excessive, don’t you think?

WellEntertainment Weekly just added another air-banished celeb to the long list: formerThe L Word starLeisha Hailey. What was her boot-worthy offense? Kissing her girlfriend i.e. being a lesbian.

Southwest Airlines claimsfellow passengers complained that she and her girlfriend’s kissing was “excessive” and denied any wrongdoing in an officialstatement,saying:

“Initial reports indicate that we received several passenger complaints characterizing the behavior as excessive. Our crew, responsible for the comfort of all customers on board, approached the passengers based solely on behavior and not gender. The conversation escalated to a level that was better resolved on the ground, as opposed to in flight.”

Hailey took to her Twitter tocall for a boycott of Southwest Airlines saying, “This is an outrage!I demand a public apologyby@SouthwestAirand a refund. Hate is not a family value. I will never fly this airline.”

It does seem quite suspect. What could have been so “excessive” to warrant being kicked off? But looks like Southwest has their bases covered — they are theofficial airline of Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), the Gay-Straight Alliance Network (GSA) and the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC).

Unfortunately this is not necessarily indicative of the people working ON the plane, but it does the beg the question who’s calling the shots here? If one flight attendant can decide something is improper (like a lesbian kissing her girlfriend), why isn’t another calling “ish” like this out? Sorry K, please solo on your own time.