L*Space’s Malibu Barbie Collab Is As Pretty & Pink As You’d Expect

In case you missed it, wearing neon colors is the official vibe for summer 2021. I love my black bikinis as much as the next gal, but I won’t be wearing them at all this season. Instead, catch me by the pool in one of the bright pink pieces from the new L*Space x Malibu Barbie collection. It combines my favorite color, one of my fave swimwear brands and my favorite, fashionable toy into some seriously cute suits.

My Barbie doll collection was everything to me when I was a kid. My younger sister and I actually used to bicker about who got to play with Barbie and Ken on a near-weekly basis. So, I’m happy to report that the iconic doll has gotten the 2021 treatment courtesy of this brand new collaboration with L*Space. Barbie is back—and I have matching suits for my sister and me already sitting in my cart, no fighting required!

The limited-edition collection, which dropped today April 12 on the L*Space site, features two swimwear styles and one seriously cute bucket hat. If 2021 has taught me anything, it’s that I need to take some more sartorial risks right now—And nothing is riskier in my book than attempting to pull off the hat that my dad used to wear on our family vacations in the nineties.

When it comes to the swimwear trends for summer 2021, there aren’t many that are more fun than going all-out with your color selection—especially if those selections are decked out in glitter. Basically, if you’re a lover of all things ‘70s glam, you will be obsessed with these suits. Everything in the drop is priced between $60 and $200 bucks, so yes, they are a bit of a splurge. But trust me—the quality makes them worth it.

Also, both the one-piece and the bikini bottoms are available in sizes XS through XL and the bikini top comes in sizes up to a DD, so you can stay comfy and covered while you sip on a cocktail on your next vacay. If you’re ready to shop, read on to check out all of the shimmery pieces from the brand-new L*Space x Malibu Barbie collection.

Flashback Bikini Top + Bummin Bikini Bottom

This sparkly pink tie-front bikini top and the matching high-waisted bottoms from the new collection are truly what Barbie dreams are made of. Yes, I do need them both!

Kyslee One Piece Swimsuit

Why would you wear a black one-piece bathing suit this summer when you know that this pink one from L*Space exists? I mean, come on—It’s time to add some flare into your swimsuit drawer.

Isadora Striped Bucket Hat

Bucket hats are the unofficial accessory of Summer 2021, so it’s high time that you stocked up on a few to keep in your beach bag. This striped option deserves a front row seat in my opinion.