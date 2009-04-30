L Magazine Releases Their 8 NYC Bands You Need to Hear

I really need to upgrade my iPod. I’m the only person I know who still has a Nano. In order for me to use my iPod in speakers at all, I have to precariously prop it up in the dock and shove about three of my business cards behind it to make it fit in my dated speaker iPod dock. Because of the small size of my iPod, I can hold roughly eight albums at a time.

Fortunately for me and my lame iPod, L Magazine released today their selection of, “8 NYC Bands You Need to Hear“:

Savoir Adore

Anamanaguchi

The Albertans

Darlings

Pow wow!

Xylos

The Beets

Emanuel & the Fear

I’m downloading all of them to enhance my iPod’s repertoire. Eight new up and coming Indie bands, eight album slots on my iPod… I’m not a rocket surgeon but that’s fate.

Having these albums on hand will help me learn all the words to the songs as these eight bands are all added to the Northside Music Festival line up for making the L Magazine cut. Sprinkled around the venues and gallery spaces in Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn, the Northside Music Festival runs from June 11th – 14th.

I will definitely need these bands to keep me entertained as I try and navigate public transportation around Brooklyn for shows this summer.