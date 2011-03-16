L.A.M.B. Fall 2011 Shoes: Editor’s Picks

I would be hard pressed to find a girl born between 1984 and 1989 who was not wildly influenced by Gwen Stefani. From her braces and pink hair of Return of Saturn to her throwback Hollaback girl days, Stefani sits on a pedestal in the fashion icon repertoire. Few were surprised when Stefani was trying her hand at fashion design in 2003 with her collection L.A.M.B. Alas, the line is going strong (racking in $90 million annually) as Stefani expands the breadth of her collection.

I, for one, am fawning and falling over the amazing footwear in her Fall/Winter 2011 collection. A little retro, a lot of prep and funky heels these bad boys warrant a runway of their own. Granted, I know we’re getting ahead of ourselves as the mercury has yet to break 65 for spring styles yet, but can you resist a sneak peek?!

