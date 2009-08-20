L.L. Bean, Cool Again?

L.L. Bean is well known for their staples- their bags have been essentials ever since the first time you begged your mom for a monogrammed backpack and you ended up with a tote from your grandma. More recently their, Bean Boots have been popping up on the fashionable set (guys and girls) more and more every winter.

Despite already being ranked third, behind only eBay and Victora’s Secret, in Neilson’s rating of online purchases, it looks like the Bean is catching on that it might actually be cool too. [WWD]

The first sign that they had something up their sleeve was that they announced the relaunch of their classic Norwegian sweater, the one you read about in the Preppy Handbook. [Valet]

Just yesterday, they also announced that former Rogues Gallery founder, Alex Carleton, would be coming on as the creative director for the company. Carleton will oversee all designs as well as work on a Signature collection, priced slightly higher than other pieces. [NY Times]

My favorite raincoat to wear is my mother’s L.L. Bean from the ‘70s, so I’m all for their resurgence, but do you buy this new trend?