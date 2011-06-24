StyleCaster
A.L.C. Resort 2012: Kind of Obsessed

Kerry Pieri
by
Not to overstate it, but it’s just that when a designer seems to completely share your aesthetic it’s like the best mind meld ever. Andrea Lieberman is a stylist turned designer who tends toward a streamlined approach and just gets it right.

For resort, she had fun with color pairing lemon yellow with sky blue and print those feather silk separates are kind of a 70s dream but the whole story isn’t about reinventing , it’s just about telling it well. A flared leather skirt is flirty while being tough and the designer certainly knows her way around a well-tailored pair of pants.

In other words, I want it.

