A.L.C.–I Love

The first pieces from stylist Andrea Lieberman’s debut clothing collection have started trickling onto fave online shopping site, La Garconne, and it’s looking really good. Lieberman is one of the most respected stylists in the industry, and judging from the immediately-essential pieces she’s designed, it’s easy to see why. Not only is the little collection totally cohesive, every individual piece is pretty much to die for. I can’t stop staring at the gorgeous nude-pink bustier dress, or the slouchy white scarf top, or the perfect leather motorcycle jacket that looks as soft and comfy as a cashmere blanket (a hard feat to pull off in the tough material).

Also, the pieces are completely investment-worthy–they seem to strike just the right balance between on-trend and classic enough to keep forever. Love, love, love.