Kylie Admits That Bling from Tyga Is an Engagement Ring of Sorts

Kylie Jenner celebrated her freedom from an elevator’s captivity last night by posting a Snap shot of her gigantic diamond ring—the one she likes to wear on that finger—with a very revealing message. “If this is my promise ring I wanna know what my engagement ring gonna look like,” she wrote. Damn.

Of course, that “promise ring” is from none other than off-again, on-again boyfriend Tyga, who played a show at NYC hotspot Up & Down last night. The couple also hit up Nylon‘s party at Provocateur and 1Oak with perennial partiers Scott Disick and Jordyn Woods.

Out and about earlier in the week, Jenner took to Snapchat to document some serious his-and-her bling, including that ring that we now know to be a promise ring. They also both joined Alexander Wang‘s #WangSquad campaign this week, and you know what they say—the couple that models together stays together. We want to know what her engagement ring will look like too, FWIW.

