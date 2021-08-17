I Blinked & Kylie Jenner Launched A Swimwear Brand

Can I have not a moment to relax, binge the latest videos on Vogue’s YouTube channel and eat the pasta salad my Italian mother painstakingly prepared for me?! I took a mere fifteen minute break from work today and BOOM—Kylie Jenner announced a whole new business endeavor. Does she ever sleep?!?! I, for one, won’t until I know everything there is to know about Kylie Swim.

It’s no secret that the youngest KarJenner knows a thing or two about booming businesses. She turned her own obsession with overlining her lips into constantly-sold-out lip kits, then expanded to create one of the best-selling beauty brands in the biz. Kylie Cosmetics isn’t her only successful company, either—Kylie Skin is equally profitable, and both brands helped Jenner become the (controversially dubbed) Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in the World.

For quite some time now, rumors have been swirling about what’s next for Jenner in terms of new businesses. She’s hinted at Kylie Baby, which is either a line of children’s clothing or child care products. Meanwhile, many are still waiting patiently for Kylie Nails, the trademark for which was filed back in 2020.

The only brand I didn’t see coming? Jenner turning her penchant for a sexy bikini into Kylie Swim. But apparently, that’s what’s next.

Real ones know that Jenner filed for the Kylie Swim trademark back in May 2021 (yep, she works fast!). Ever-so-casually, Jenner chose Tuesday, August 17 to take to her Instagram and post in a yellow-and-pink wrap-style monokini and tag a new brand: @KylieSwim. Of course, her followers went positively wild, with the account gaining almost 300 thousand followers in about four hours.

The only thing on the Kylie Swim page is the same photo of Jenner, this time with the caption “coming soon…”

If, unlike me, you’re a religious viewer of Jenner’s Instagram Stories, you probably found out yesterday that Kylie Swim was a thing. “working on @kylieswim and I can’t wait to share,” she captioned a selfie of her in the same suit that now lives on her grid. She went on to post a peek at some behind-the-scenes polaroids and a zoomed-in shot of herself in a red one-piece.

From what we’ve seen so far, we can assume the first drop features lots of bright neons and cut-outs—and also that there will be cover-ups! I spy a pink-and-orange printed sarong in the top left corner of her Stories.

Of course, Jenner is not the first in her family to give swimwear a go. Khloé Kardashian’s Good American makes some killer swimsuits, with an impressive size range up to 5XL. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS intimates and loungewear also goes up to 5XL, so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that Kylie Swim will be equally inclusive.

Is it a little weird to launch a bikini brand at the end of summer?! Yes, but for all we know, Jenner only dreamed up the idea in May. Like all of her business endeavors, I know Kylie Swim will be a smash hit, so catch me turning on Post Notifications on Instagram while I wait for her to give us some more info. Summer’s not over yet, people!