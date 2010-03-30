Kylie Minogue, Sienna Miller, and Claudia Schiffer Go Nude for Breast Cancer Campaign

[Images: dailymail.co.uk]



Kylie Minogue (above), Sienna Miller, and a pregnant Claudia Schiffer showed a little skin in a series of new images for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer 2010 (FTBC). Wrapped in nothing but a silk sheet emblazoned with the FTBC logo, the three starlets shed their clothes for famed celebrity photographer Mario Testino.



Ralph Lauren initially launched the campaign back in 1996, after the loss of his friend and Washington Post fashion editor, Nina Hyde. In association with the UK-based charity, Breakthrough Breast Cancer, FTBC partners with top British retailers including River Island, Laura Ashley, and Topshop, to sell exclusively designed black and white clothing and accessories. The charity aspect is serious business– a minimum of 30 percent of the proceeds from each item sold goes directly to Breakthrough Breast Cancer.

Kylie Minogues involvement in the campaign comes just five years after her own breast cancer diagnosis. After a partial mastectomy and year-long chemotherapy, the pop star has been in remission since 2006. Needless to say, FTBC holds a special place in Minogues heart. The singer says, It means so much to me to be part of this year’s campaign for Fashion Targets Breast Cancer. I wholeheartedly support their efforts to raise funds for the vital work undertaken by Breakthrough Breast Cancer. Check out the inspiring new images below and start shopping for a cause today!

Claudia Schiffer:



Sienna Miller:



