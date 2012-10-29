Kylie Minogue To Celebrate 25 Years Of Pop Stardom With New Fashion Book

Kylie Minogue is on the verge of celebrating nearly a quarter century as one of the world’s best-known pop stars, and to commemorate the occasion the Aussie is set to release a book called Kylie Fashion. According to Vogue UK, the book will chart Minogue’s style throughout her long-lasting career, and will feature contributions from some of the world-famous designers with which she’s worked, such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Stella McCartney and John Galliano. The style retrospective also will highlight several of Minogue’s notable costumes, including the white hooded catsuit worn in the video for 2001’s mega-hit Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, and the dramatic Grecian-inspired designs from her 2011 Aphrodite world tour.

“This book charts my relationship with some of the most talented people in fashion throughout my career,” the 44-year-old singer said. “It makes me very proud to see gathered together all the great designers and houses I’ve worked with over the years. Looking through my personal archives has been a real trip down memory lane and it is the fashion that brings back moments and memories of the last 25 years.”

Kylie Fashion has a release date of November 19.