Kendall and Kylie Are Getting Dragged For Their Latest Business Venture and For Good Reason

Kendall and Kylie Are Getting Dragged For Their Latest Business Venture and For Good Reason

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner are getting serious heat for plastering their faces over classic band t-shirts and selling them. [Teen Vogue]

Adele told her fans she might never tour again and the world almost imploded. [Bustle]

A teen vlogger was charged with manslaughter for killing her boyfriend while filming a YouTube stunt. [Refinery29]

A study revealed that if most mannequins were real, they’d be severely underweight—to which most women responded, duh. [Racked]

Nicole Kidman said she was ‘humiliated’ and ‘ashamed’ after filming the violent sex scenes for ‘Big Little Lies.’ [Marie Claire]

You can keep track of how dry or hydrated your face is on your phone with this itty bitty skin-care gadget. [Glamour]

The Obamas look stylish AF on their Bali family vacation, and the Internet is loving it. [Vogue]

This 20-year-old was always bullied for her rare genetic skin condition—but that isn’t stopping her from competing in Miss Universe Malaysia 2018. [Teen Vogue]

BuzzFeed is launching a beautified fidget spinner featuring three flavors of lip gloss, and we’re kind of intrigued. [Us Weekly]

If you like looking at things you’ll never be able to afford like we do, check out these photos of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s mansion. [Cosmo AU]

Hey ‘Gilmore Girls’ fans: you might get a taste of Luke’s coffee after all. [HuffPo]

