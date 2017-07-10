StyleCaster
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Respond to “Baseless” Lawsuit Claiming They Illegally Used Tupac Images

Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner responded to a lawsuit from Tupac Shakur’s photographer. [Rolling Stone]

Simone Biles had the best response to an Instagram troll who criticized her for “partying” too much. [US Magazine]

Liam Hemsworth showed off his ripped body in the tiniest swimsuit shorts—and we are eternally grateful. [Allure]

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk posed with celebrity friends while on vacation in Tahiti. [E Online]

Understandably, Blac Chyna said that she was “devastated” by the nude photos posted by Rob Kardashian last week. [Cosmo]

Here are all of the incredible looks from inside Dolce & Gabbana’s Breathtaking Alta Moda Show. [Harpers Bazaar]

Lena Dunham is selling 169 pieces from her wardrobe to support Planned Parenthood. [People]

Here are Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s best Instagram posts from their European vacation—including their time at London pride. [E Online]

Check out these five great beauty brands that don’t test on animals. [Racked]

The Beckhams threw Harper an adorable 6th birthday party, and we so wish we got an invite.   [Elle UK]

