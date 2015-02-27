We’re Never Getting Rid Of the Kardashians: Kylie and Kendall Reportedly Getting a Spin-Off

We might as well all settle in: the Kardashian/Jenner clan isn’t going anywhere. It was announced this week that family had signed on to do another three more years of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” for E! in a deal that was first reported to be worth $100 million (though new reports say it was really closer to $20 million). Now, Variety is reporting that a spinoff show featuring the youngest members of the clan—Kylie and Kendall Jenner—is on the drawing board.

It makes sense that E! would want to go in this direction. The Kardashian girls—Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe—aren’t getting any younger. Kylie, who is 17 year-old, has a social media following has grown enormously over the last year–she now boasts over 18 million Instagram followers. Meanwhile Kendall, who is 19, is the new face of Estée Lauder and is now a bonafide supermodel walking the runways for Marc Jacobs and appearing in Givenchy ad campaigns.

While Variety reports that there is no timeline for when the show would potentially happen, and also that no formal negotiations have taken place, this seems like a pretty natural progression for the KUWTK franchise. Whether Kendall and Kylie have what it takes to be the stars of their own show? That’s another story. One thing is for sure though, we aren’t getting rid of this family any time soon.