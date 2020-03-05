Kendall and Kylie Jenner Are on Vacation Together, and Their Beach Looks Have Been Fire

Scroll To See More Images

It’s not often that we get to see Kendall and Kylie Jenner together nowadays—unlike before either of them looked anything like they look now. Other than on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or in a fleeting Instagram story do we get to witness the two hanging out like actual sisters who aren’t busy running empires. However, right now, the Jenner sisters are on a girls’ trip together, and it’s truly glorious. Not only are the two actually chilling together on holiday, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s beach vacation outfits have been straight fire. Of course, are we even surprised? (The answer is a resounding nope.)

Both Kendall and Kylie are on the Bahamas vacation, along with Kylie’s BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou and daughter Stormi. It’s a true girls’ trip, and that means that they’re whipping out their sexiest looks for some beachy photoshoots. These ensembles scream beach getaway, and I’ve honestly started to Google some luxurious beach trips I could feasibly take in the next few months. There, of course, aren’t many, since I don’t have Jenner budget, but a girl can dream. I’ll just sit here are pretend I’m the one wearing the neon bikinis, I guess.

Not only are their bikini looks ridiculously hot, but they’ve also been playing around with some—Brace yourself—see-through mesh outfits. Kylie Jenner and Anastasia Karanikolaou had a mini photo session wearing matching mesh looks, and the results were seriously steaming.

Then, both Kylie and Anastasia went on to have another photoshoot on the beach, this time matching their bikinis to their sarongs. It’s a move I’ve only seen from middle-aged moms who love paisley, but on these two, I almost find the look cool. A good beach photoshoot and a couple of celebs can truly just change my mind about a trend.

Of course, what’s the point of looking at all these photos without the ability to recreate these ensembles? Below, you’ll find some looks you can shop to achieve the same vacation vibe as Kendall and Kylie Jenner. May your days be full of sand, sun and the knowledge that you’ll probably run the world someday—just like the Jenners.

