Kylie & Kendall Jenner Are Apparently ‘Fighting’ Despite Their Stunning Throwback Selfie

Even members of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians squad are socially distancing during this time. And while they aren’t staying in the same home together, the Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s feud on Instagram revealed that the Jenner sisters are still “fighting” like any stubborn siblings. But whatever their ongoing argument is, it didn’t stop Kylie, 22, from posting a stunning throwback selfie of the pair.

On Sunday, March 22, Ky took to Instagram to share her selfie with sister Kendall, 24, where the pair are wearing matching white sports bras. If their lighter locks in the flick are any indication, it looks like the Calvin Klein model and KYLIE Skin mogul took the photo while on their latest vacation to the Bahamas.

While fans ogled over the gorgeous KUWTK stars, Kendall had a different idea in mind. “Aren’t we fighting?” she wrote in the Instagram post’s comments section. Fans picked up on the surprising question, wondering if Kendall was alluding to something serious between the sisters. But Ky’s response seems to prove this is just your typical sibling squabble.

“@Kendalljenner yes but my t—ies are sitting nice in this pic,” Kylie said in response. Well, you gotta support your sister when it comes to that, right?

Older sis Khloé Kardashian also weighed in, simply writing “I miss us,” in the comments section. KoKo is referencing the fact that she and the entire Kardashian fam are doing their part to stay at home and socially distance during this time.

Kim Kardashian revealed the family’s plan on Instagram in March. “Miss my sisters but we are all social distancing and staying away from each other all separately self quarantined,” she wrote on Instagram. Kylie, meanwhile, has taken up daily updates on her Instagram Stories to urge fans to stay at home if possible.

“If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people,” she said on her ninth day of social isolation. “It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this since there’s not a cure right now.”

For now, posting throwbacks and keeping up those silly sibling disagreements is definitely one way to take her mind off things.