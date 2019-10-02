Here’s Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner’s Breakup With Travis Scott Is A PR Stunt

Well, after a year of hoping for a proposal, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott fans have been hit with the news of a breakup. But some people are convinced that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s breakup is a PR stunt. Scott has new music on the horizon and it doesn’t hurt to have his name back in headlines when it comes time for the release, amiright? In fact, pretty much right after news of his breakup with Jenner broke, the rapper took to Instagram to promote his new music. Like…literally minutes later. It does seem a bit sketch tbh, but who knows?

It will be very, very upsetting if the split is real. We’ve loved seeing the new parents dote over their darling daughter and celebrate lavish birthdays together. (Remember when Scott filled Jenner’s entire foyer with rose petals? We’ll never forget. We’re guessing Stormi won’t either).

But the reports of the split say the reality star and her boyfriend are taking a break due to lots of non-stop fighting. While they’re not officially labeling it as a permanent breakup, they need time and space apart. “They’ve been fighting again, but have still seen each other within this last month,” the source at E! News said. “They fight over ridiculous things and Kylie can be very skeptical about Travis. Travis has been stressed with dropping new music.”

Scott has reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home so they can sort through things with some space. “Travis has been staying at his house in Beverly Hills and Kylie has been allowing him to see Stormi,” the source explained. “She would never take that away from him.”

Jenner attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding this past weekend. She reportedly had a great time, despite flying solo. “Kylie had a glass of champagne in her hand and was dancing with Stormi on the dance floor at one point,” the source said. “Kris was holding her a lot of the night. Kylie also had a cocktail drink at her table in front of her.”

Here’s what Twitter thinks of the whole breakup-gate.

Many people are looking at Kris Jenner—is she behind the breakup? We shall see…but many are convinced Jennerr’s Momager is deffs involved.

Who can say? We kinda find it hard to believe Jenner would go to this extreme just to boost her show’s ratings or help Scott with his music.