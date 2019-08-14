This Video Of Kylie Jenner Jumping Off Of Her Mega Yacht Is Scary AF

This makeup mogul and mama is LIVING. Kylie Jenner’s yacht jump video is legit terrifying to watch. The newly-minted 22-year-old is still celebrating her birthday in Italy with her friends and family. Since Kylie is the queen of birthdays–this year, she decided to rent a $250 million “super-yacht” called “Tranquility” that is the size of a football field. No–legit, the boat is big AF.

We didn’t think the Kylie Skin founder could outdo herself when it came to her birthday celebrations. However, with a massive vessel that has 10 cabins, a helipad, a sauna, a beauty salon, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a steam room, we think she may have managed. So far we’ve seen various snaps of Kylie and her krew on vacation.

Kylie and her baby girl, Stormi have been keeping it cute with matching outfits. The near-billionaire and her bae, Travis Scott have been delivering major PDA and the boat itself looks luxurious AF. It all seemed relaxing until Kylie posted a video of herself jumping off of the deck of the 71-foot tall boat deck.

No ma’am.

Kylie didn’t even seem to need that much encouraging. She just gathered her courage, screamed, “I’m so scared!” and jumped.

In the caption on her Instagram post, Kylie left the caption, ““Hell of a LIFE 💙💙💙🌊.”

In the next slides you can see Travis and Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble also taking the major leap. Thankful everyone thought about their safety. Two members from the yacht’s crew were waiting in the water with flotation devices while everyone jumped.

Whew–what a thrilling ass drop.