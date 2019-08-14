StyleCaster
Share

This Video Of Kylie Jenner Jumping Off Of Her Mega Yacht Is Scary AF

What's hot
StyleCaster

This Video Of Kylie Jenner Jumping Off Of Her Mega Yacht Is Scary AF

Aramide Tinubu
by
Kylie Jenner
23 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Images.

This makeup mogul and mama is LIVING. Kylie Jenner’s yacht jump video is legit terrifying to watch. The newly-minted 22-year-old is still celebrating her birthday in Italy with her friends and family. Since Kylie is the queen of birthdays–this year, she decided to rent a $250 million “super-yacht” called “Tranquility” that is the size of a football field. No–legit, the boat is big AF.

We didn’t think the Kylie Skin founder could outdo herself when it came to her birthday celebrations. However, with a massive vessel that has 10 cabins, a helipad, a sauna, a beauty salon, a movie theater, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, and a steam room, we think she may have managed. So far we’ve seen various snaps of Kylie and her krew on vacation.

Kylie and her baby girl, Stormi have been keeping it cute with matching outfits. The near-billionaire and her bae, Travis Scott have been delivering major PDA and the boat itself looks luxurious AF. It all seemed relaxing until Kylie posted a video of herself jumping off of the deck of the 71-foot tall boat deck.

No ma’am.

Kylie didn’t even seem to need that much encouraging. She just gathered her courage, screamed, “I’m so scared!” and jumped.

View this post on Instagram

Hell of a LIFE 💙💙💙🌊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

In the caption on her Instagram post, Kylie left the caption, ““Hell of a LIFE 💙💙💙🌊.”

In the next slides you can see Travis and Kris Jenner’s beau Corey Gamble also taking the major leap. Thankful everyone thought about their safety. Two members from the yacht’s crew were waiting in the water with flotation devices while everyone jumped.

Whew–what a thrilling ass drop.

View this post on Instagram

🛥♥️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 23
View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Friday the 13th 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🤩

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Happy Monday 🙎🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

morning 💞

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

i think i was meant to be blonde 😏

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

happy thanksgiving 🦃🌼

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👀

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

Oh hellooo

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

😊

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

makeup ✔️ hair ❌

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🔒 Candy K on the lips @kyliecosmetics

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

waves don't die baby

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

🙃

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

👧🏻👩🏻

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

when your weave blows in the wind

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram
View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

pacsunn whaaaaart @joycebonelli long hair don't care

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Next slideshow starts in 10s

This Is Why Miley Cyrus Asked For A Break From Liam Hemsworth—Apparently

This Is Why Miley Cyrus Asked For A Break From Liam Hemsworth—Apparently
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2018
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2016
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2015
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
  • STYLECASTER | Kylie Jenner's Pretty, Subtle Makeup Looks | Kylie in 2014
Tags:
share