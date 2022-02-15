Kylie Is Being Accused of Stealing Her Baby Name From Her Former Friend—See the Shade

Was Kylie Jenner’s baby name Wolf stolen from her former friend? Tammy Hembrow, the ex-friend in question, seems to think so.

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their second child, a son named Wolf Webster, on February 2, 2022. (The pair also share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.) The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum announced the name of their son in an Instagram Story on February 11, 2022. “Wolf Webster,” the post simply read with a white heart emoji.

A day after Kylie announced her baby’s name, Tammy, Kylie’s ex-friend and a former member of the Kardashian-Jenner’s entourage, posted an Instagram photo of her and her 6-year-old son who is also named Wolf. “My Wolf,” Tammy, who is pregnant with her third child, captioned the picture. (Tammy is also a mother to 5-year-old daughter Saskia, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Reece Hawkins.) After Tammy’s photo, fans flooded her Instagram with comments about how her post was shade toward Kylie. “The OG wolf,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Lol period, you were first!” One more person wrote, “I’m glad I’m not the only one who made the connection mad quick and came to Tammy’s page 😅😅”

Tammy welcomed her first child, Wolf, in 2015 when she was still friends with Kylie and her sisters. In an interview with E! News in 2017, Tammy, a fitness influencer from Australia, revealed that she became friends with Kylie through her older sister Khloé Kardashian. “They reached out to me via email and asked for a phone call and they said that Khloé had seen me online, and she really liked me,” she said at the time. “I was more than happy to go to America and shoot for them.” She continued, “Working with Khloé on Good American was amazing, she is the sweetest girl. I met Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall. They’re super down to earth, like nice girls. They’re just normal people like everyone else.”

Tammy and Kylie became especially close. The fitness model even attended Kylie’s 21st birthday in 2017, where she had to be stretchered out. After her hospitalization, Kim, Kris, Kendall and Kourtney unfollowed Tammy on Instagram. In a YouTube video at the time, Tammy told her followers that she was “super embarrassed” to collapse at Kylie’s 21st birthday party and admitted that the incident was a result of her drinking alcohol on jet lag. Kris also opened up about the ordeal in an interview with KIIS FM at the time. “I hope she’s OK. I actually left [Kylie’s party] before any of that happened. I typically go to bed at nine o’clock so it was way past my bedtime. I saw she did a video explaining that she was very jet-lagged and didn’t feel well…I’m so happy she was OK,” she said.

A source told People on February 7, 2022—four days before Kylie announced her baby’s name—that the Kylie Skin CEO had a name chosen but wanted to wait a “few days” before the announced it to make sure they wanted to name their son Wolf. “[Travis] and Kylie picked a name together,” the insider said. “[She] wants to make sure she loves the name.”

