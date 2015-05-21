You Can Now Buy Kylie Jenner’s Sweatpants on eBay

So, remember how Kim Kardashian used to periodically sell pieces from her wardrobe on eBay? Well, like so many other things Kim’s done, little sis Kylie Jenner is doing it, too. The 10-day “celebrity closet shopping” auction—which started today—is touted as having a mix of stuff including Yves Saint Laurent and Louboutin, but upon closer inspection, it’s really just a whole bunch of Ky’s sweats. No, actually.

Among the offerings: A wrinkled-up teal Hurley tee (which has 1 bid), an American Apparel striped romper (14 bids and it’s up to $30!), an “unlabeled” loose-fit pullover, old leggings, some stuff from Sears’ now-defunct Kardashian Kollection (collectors items, people!), and some other casual American teenager-looking pieces that clearly belonged to Kylie Jenner, the beta version.

Toward the end of the auction, there are some shoes with labels apropos for the nouveau Kardashian crew, but the styles are most certainly not Kanye-approved—cork wedge Loubs, YSL Tribtoo heels, patent Fendi peep-toes—which presumably explains their for-sale status.

Check out a few items for sale below—the money from the sales go to charity, but there’s no info on what type—and head over to eBay if you’re keen on snagging anything pre-owned by the 17-year-old. That white XL cotton tee that says “Been Trill” can be yours in 9 days, 18 hours, ladies.