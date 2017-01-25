Kylie Jenner Drops Her Valentines Collection, Calls It Her ‘Favorite’ Ever

Kylie Jenner just announced a new line of cosmetics, which launches February 2: The Valentines Collection. So far, she’s revealed a matte liquid lipstick and lipliner in what appears to be a super glittery red, and a score of red mini lipsticks that come in a pack of six. “Just revealed The Valentines Collection on my Snapchat 😜,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is my favorite collection so far! Hope you guys LOVE IT 💋❤😍.”

She did indeed reveal the new makeup on Snapchat, with her perennial chill hip-hip playing in the background, white marble countertops as a backdrop.

Set the clock now for February 2, and be poised to pounce at 3 p.m. PST—you know the whole collection will sell out within minutes as usual.