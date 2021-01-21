Kylie Jenner Has Been Dropping Vacay Thirst Traps Left & Right

The event planners behind Joe Biden’s inauguration worked hard yesterday, but Kris Jenner worked just a little bit harder. While the rest of us were tuned into everything going on in the nation’s capitol yesterday, Kylie Jenner wasted no time yesterday getting her thirst trap on while on vacay. Don’t get me wrong—I’m not complaining, she looked hot AF! ICYMI: Kylie Jenner’s latest vacation dress is almost too fire for the ‘Gram.

While it the rest of us were watching Joe Biden be sworn in as the 46th President yesterday, both of the Jenner sisters spent some time off together at the most stunning oceanside villa in Mexico I’ve ever seen. To her credit, Kendall shared a few fire pictures herself, too, but I’m here to talk about Kylie’s recent slew of outfits in particular. Her saucy vacay wardrobe is unmatched!

Jenner somehow found the time to post not one, but six (SIX!) photos over the last 24 hours, all of which featured different outfit changes and backgrounds to make us feel even more miserable about sitting at home working from a laptop. Or was that just me?

In her most recent post, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew posed in a sheer white and brown zebra-printed number complete with a scandalously sexy lace-front design. I have no clue who designed the piece, but I’ll be here scouring the internet until I find the brand so I can add it to my closet in time for next summer—if I have the balls to wear something so revealing, that is. I’m a little shocked at how this dress somehow perfectly combined both tie-dye and zebra print and an open front without doing too much, but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t impressed.

In another snap from her holiday, Jenner splashed around in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Girl, can’t relate! Her black string bikini featured a string of oversized pearls in lieu of actual straps, and of course, her hair and makeup were perfected despite the fact that she was, you know, in the water. I’ve seen pearl necklaces and pearl headbands, but this pearl Gucci bikini has officially taken the trend to the next level and I can’t wait for dupes to hit the Internet so I can wear it and pretend I’m on a bougie vacay, too.

I could go on to mention her orange bikini flex, too, but I think I’m all maxed out of feeling jealous of Jenner and her dreamy vacay wardrobe. Congrats, Kylie; you look amazing and the coolest thing about my outfits this week is that all of my face masks are freshly-washed. We are not the same.