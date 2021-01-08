Kylie Jenner Just Unfollowed Sofia Richie 4 Months After Her Breakup From Scott Disick

Cutting ties. Kylie Jenner unfollowed Sofia Richie after Scott Disick’s breakup. Fans discovered on Thursday, January 7, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has unfollowed several celebrities—including one of her former best friends, Sofia Richie—in the new year.

As her unfollow spree, Kylie only follows 28 accounts on Instagram. Those accounts include family members like her father, Caitlyn Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian, mom Kris Jenner, and sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Kylie also still follows her other half-brothers, Brody Jenner and Brandon Jenner, best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, boyfriend, Travis Scott, and her brand accounts for her businesses, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.

As for who she no longer follows, fans report that Kylie unfollowed Richie, Rosalia, Fai Khadra and Harry Hudson in her unfollow spree. Khadra and Hudson especially surprised fans as the two seemed to be close friends with the Kardashian-Jenners. Richie was also surprise to fans as the two have known each other for years and the model celebrated her 21st birthday with the reality TV star in 2019. Richie and Disick split in August 2020 after three years of on-again, off-again dating. Before their relationship, Disick dated Kylie’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for almost a decade before their split in 2015. The former couple share three kids: sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope.

According to a source for E! News at the time, Kylie and Richie were still close despite the model’s split from her sister’s ex. “They have a lot of friends in common and they’ve always had fun together,” the source said. “Scott isn’t going to stand in the way of their friendship. Kylie and Sofia have a long history and a bond. Whether or not Sofia is dating Scott, she will be friends with Kylie.”

Disick, for his part, still seems to be close with the Kardashian-Jenners. In December, the Flip It Like Disick star vacationed with his ex Kourtney, as well as Kim, Kendall, Kris and Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, in Lake Tahoe before the holidays. Since his split from Richie, Disick has been dating model Amelia Hamlin. Richie, for her part, unfollowed Hamlin, as well as her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and mom, Lisa Rinna, after news broke of Hamlin’s relationship with Disick.

“Sophia has unfollowed Lisa Rinna and the Hamlin sisters on Instagram,” a source told The Daily Mail at the time. “She feels betrayed that Amelia is now dating Scott as they were ‘family friends.'”