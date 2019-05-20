Kylie Jenner’s Ex-Boyfriend Tyga Was Married to the Mother of Tristan Thompson’s Son—Yes We’re Serious

So—this is complicated. TMZ and E! News obtained some court documents that have officially made the Kardashian/Jenner family tree even more confusing. SO—Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga married Tristan Thompson’s ex back in 2010. Let’s break that down because you’re probably thinking…uhh what? Before Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian had their little girl, the NBA baller had a child with Jordan Craig. Craig and Thompson share a two-year-old son, Prince. And now, court documents confirm that Craig and Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga were once married—long before he and the beauty mogul connected.

In a May 18 report, TMZ said it found records confirming that the Instagram model-turned-mom-blogger and the “Rack City” rapper got married in September 2010. The marriage didn’t last—the couple filed for divorce just one month later. And then just one short year later, 14-year-old Kylie met Tyga. The pair crossed paths when the rapper performed at her older sister Kendall’s Sweet Sixteen. Kylie was caught sort of attempting to flirt with Tyga but, of course nothing came of it at the time. In fact, Tyga went on to date Blac Chyna (aka Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama). Chyna and Tyga met on-set when she starred in his music video for “Rack City” way back in 2011. The couple split in 2014 but they do share a six-year-old son, King.

Then later that same year, Tyga started appearing in Kylie’s stories and photos. The pair went public with their relationship after Kylie turned 18.

It’s a small world people! Kylie’s ex-boyfriend, Tyga, was briefly married to the mother of Thompson’s son–talk about a dramatic ass love triangle. We knew the Kardashians and Jenners had a lot of exes but it’s easy to forget how much they overlap. Thompson and Craig broke up in the summer of 2016 when she was pregnant with Prince.

Khloé Kardashian and Thompson were first linked romantically that summer.

Prince was born in December of 2016. Khloé and Thompson welcomed their daughter into the world in 2018, in the wake of a heartbreaking cheating scandal. The pair worked through it but officially split just a few months ago after Thompson’s second cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods (aka Kylie’s former BFF). Wowza.

Kylie and Tyga parted ways after dating for nearly three years in 2017.

Now, Kylie is happily not married to “hubby” (her fav nickname) Travis Scott. The pair shares a daughter, Stormi, and might be planning to have more!

Well—everyone seems to have ended up with the right people, at least at this point. Or gotten out of relationships that weren’t quite right (*cough cough* Khloé). It all works out, right? Khloé has said True is the best thing in her life and even though co-parenting with Thompson is difficult, the pair are making it work for the sake of their sweet little girl.