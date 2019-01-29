Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Might Be Dating Her Friend & We’re So confused

Rumors are swirling that Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga is dating her friend Tammy Hembrow. The Australian Instagram model was filmed and photographed dancing “wildly” next to Tyga, who didn’t seem as enthusiastically moved by the music. According to multiple sources at Daily Mail Australia, the 24-year-old social media star “hooked up” with the 29-year-old rapper at the Rolling Loud Festival in Sydney on Sunday night. “They arrived together, were all over each other at the side of the stage, and then left together,” one insider told the Daily Mail.

Tyga and Jenner started officially dating in August 2015 but had an infamous on-and-off relationship starting in 2014.

View this post on Instagram Ayyyy A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 27, 2014 at 12:44pm PDT

Following Jenner’s 17th birthday in August 2014, Tyga ended his former relationship with his then-fiancé and the mother of his child, Blac Chyna. In September, 2014, amidst dating rumors, Tyga tweeted, “DONT BELIEVE THE RUMORS, BEEN FRIENDS WITH THE FAMILY FOREVER. WERE ALL JUST FRIENDS.”

The pair was continuously spotted together throughout the next year and officially confirmed their relationship in August 2015. In October 2015, Kylie made her second appearance in one of Tyga’s music videos. She even turned into a zombie for him!

While the couple broke up a few times throughout their relationshiphip, their romance lasted for about 18 months until they broke up for good in April2017. Given Jenner’s history with Tyga, we’re not sure how the reality star and beauty entrepreneur will feel about this potential hook-up.

However, Hembrow’s sister claims she the model is “just friends” with Kylie’s ex. On Tuesday, Amy Hembrow told Daily Mail Australia that her sister is not dating Tyga, and “everyone is just friends.” Apparently Hembrow and some of her friends had backstage passes to the Rolling Loud event and were just “having fun dancing at a festival.” Amy Hembrow insists that this whole thing has been “taken out of context.”

To be fair, that is a very big possibility. Sometimes you just want to grove to the music like nobodies watching … even if your friend’s ex-boyfriend is standing there and definitely watching.

Hembrow is a wildly popular fitness influencer from Australia with two young children. Here she is at Luna Park Sydney with Saiska and Wolf. “Best day evaaaa 🎡🎠,” she wrote.

But her biggest headline yet was when she was taken out of Jenner’s 21st birthday party on a stretcher, so it’s safe to say they’re at least friends if Hembrow was invited to Jenner’s bash. The Queensland-based blogger got teary-eyed when she explained the incident in a video.

You can watch the apology video/explanation here on Daily Mail. (It has since been removed from her YouTube Channel.)

“Firstly, I want everyone to know that I’m OK,” she began. “So yeah I pretty much collapsed. Honestly I’m already like super super embarrassed about it. I probably, definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet-lagged and exhausted I was and I already wasn’t feeling well.”

The 24-year-old is also a model for Khloé Kardashian’s Good American fashion label. Kardashian shared a photo of Tammy wearing her Good American activewear in early November 2018 with the caption, “Come meet my girl @tammyhembrow of the #goodsquad.”

We’re keeping our eye out for any more details on this possible budding romance between Tyga and Hembrow. Curious to know what the Kardashians are thinking …