The Best Reactions To Tyga & Kylie Jenner’s Reunion—Twitter, You’ve Outdone Yourself

The internet is a complicated thing. But we have to admit it’s often a source of some pretty fab content. And today is no exception. The memes and tweets about Tyga and Kylie Jenner’s reunion are exactly what you need to brighten up this Thursday. Seriously—drop whatever you’re doing and allow yourself to revel in the hilarious people who decided to share their two sense on Jenner and Tyga through jokes, facts, gifs, and memes.

Step aside, John Mulaney—this year’s “Comeback Kid” is officially Tyga. (There’s a sentence we never thought we’d write or see). So what’s going on, you ask? Well, the 22-year-old beauty mogul and her “hubby” Travis Scott have separated. Scott released an update on forthcoming music (this Friday!) a few minutes after he and his “wifey” announced their split. This led many to believe the breakup—or “break,” as Ross Gellar would call it—was all a publicity stunt to help promote Scott’s new music. Fortunately (or unfortunately?) that no longer seems to be the case. Conspiracy theories aside, Jenner and Scott are on a break. And Tyga and Jenner are apparently hanging out now so…that’s interesting. The reality star was reportedly seen visiting her ex-boyfriend’s recording studio on Tuesday night. So naturally, the internet is losing their minds. Take a look at some of the tweets. People are pretty confused given what a messy relationship Tyga and Jenner had, and, you know, the fact that she and her baby daddy literally just called things quits.

It’s probably important to note that sources at E! News explained there was “nothing romantic going on” between Tyga and Jenner. Though her visit was somewhat of an intentional jab at Scott, she’s not apparently diving into any kind of relationship with Tyga. “Kylie wanted to have a girls’ night out last night and Stassie thought it would be best to get her out of the house and her mind off the news,” a source said. “He was with a few of their mutual friends at Sunset Marquis and invited Kylie and her girlfriends to come hangout, since they were already out.”

Hmm. Interesting.