So Kylie Jenner & Tyga Hung Out—Again—& The Internet Has A Lot Of Thoughts

The drama never ends! Kylie Jenner and Tyga hung out at a club and people can’t stop talking about it. Jenner and her baby daddy Travis Scott recently called things off. It was supposedly temporary? But honestly who knows what the eff is happening? Things are super complicated right now and the fact that Tyga and Jenner hung out again—the time at a club—has just made everything even more confusing. But here’s what we do know:

Jenner and Scott are on a break. The terms of the break are unclear. It sounds like they plan to reconcile at some point in the future if possible, though it may not be possible. One thing they will be sure of? Baby Stormi will have two parents forever. The two stars have made it abundantly clear that their child comes first and that they will co-parent her as best they can.

Jenner and Tyga hunt out super fast after her breakup with Scott was announced. This led fans to believe things were starting up again between the former couple. However, that rumor was shut down. Sources close to the two of them explained that Tyga and the 22-year-old beauty mogul are “just friends” and that their interactions were entirely platonic. Jenner went as far as to say ~literally nothing~ happened. The reality star shared a tweet, calling out the media for hyping up her interactions with basically anyone, particularly Tyga. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at,” she wrote.

Well well well. Now they’ve been spotted out together for a second time, and we’d like to know what the dealio is please & thank you.

Jenner was spotted partying at the same Los Angels club as Tyga on Saturday night. According to the Daily Mail, the two showed up to the club separately. Jenner’s older half sister, Khloé Kardashian, was there with her little sister too. So it could’ve just been a complete coincidence that Jenner’s GNO (girl’s night out) with her sis ended up at the same spot at Tyga’s night out. However, it’s highly suspect because what are the chances of two complete chance encounters with your ex in the span of like six days? JW.

But hey—to each his own. Here’s hoping Jenner and Scott can work it out. But if not, the two should find their own happiness. And if for Jenner, that’s Tyga? So be it.

Regardless of WTF is going on, the Internet is having a field day. Enjoy.