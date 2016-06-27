Are Kylie Jenner and Tyga ‘Definitely’ Back Together?

First, Tyga posted an Instagram of Kylie Jenner in what appeared to be his bedroom with the caption “they always come back.” Then, the two appeared together, as in hand in hand, at Kanye West’s premiere party for his “Famous” video on Friday. And on Saturday, they went out for the night together in L.A.

The two were spotted leaving the West Hollywood club 10AK in Kylie’s robin’s-egg blue Ferrari (a gift from Tyga for her 18th birthday). “They were together the whole night,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly. “Kylie was hanging with Tyga and dancing around him. She wasn’t hanging with anyone else. They definitely looked back together.”

After breaking up in May, Kylie was rumored to be dating PartyNextDoor and Tyga was spotted with model Amina Blue. Since none of this confirmed, we’re not sure if any reunion has the staying power to last until tomorrow morning. But we’re sure Kylie will keep us posted—in one cryptic way or another.